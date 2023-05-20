Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says his side will look to be better next season as he vows to challenge for PSL honours.

Pirates return to Champions League

Riveiro not entirely pleased

Bucs look ahead to cup final

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates finished as Premier Soccer League runners-up behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns after beating AmaZulu 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The victory means the Buccaneers will be part and parcel of next season's Caf Champions League together with Downs, who bombed out of the competition at the hands of Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

Pirates head coach, Jose Riveiro is, however, not too satisfied with how his side performed in the league this season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is not everything we want, we are not fighting to be second but we could not challenge the current champions the whole season. We will take second place now but we will come back next season," he told SuperSport Tv after the game.

"We have to challenge every team next season, not only Sundowns. There is room for improvement and we need to keep fighting. Everyone will start with zero points and if we manage to be competitive and play all the competitions with the same passion, I am sure we will do well," the Pirates mentor added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the first time Pirates play in the Champions League since the 2018/19 season, and Riveiro believes that having won the competition in 1995, the Sea Robbers deserve to be part and parcel of the continent's biggest club competition.

"Congratulations to my players, it has been a tough season but we are showing good symptoms for the future. We managed to put Pirates in the Champions League for next season which is a competition that we should be competing in every year," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Buccaneers have an appointment with Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final, scheduled to take place at Loftus Versfeld next week Saturday.

"We will celebrate the win because what we did is important and on Monday, we shift our focus to the final because we hope for a good performance in the final," said Riveiro.