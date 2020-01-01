Orlando Pirates coach Davids insists 'it is not time to feel sorry for' Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt

The Buccaneers coach is refusing to let his side feel comfortable because of what looks like a commanding MTN8 last four, first leg victory

stand-in coach Fadlu David has warned his side that they “will make a mistake” if they regard themselves as MTN8 finalists, while also saying coach Gavin Hunt should not be looked at with eyes of sympathy for not participating in the transfer market.

Pirates go into Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg away at FNB Stadium carrying what appears like a comfortable 3-0 victory from the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium.

While Pirates have enjoyed their business in the transfer market, signing big-name players like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thabang Monare, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja, it is a different story for Chiefs who could not beef up their squad due to a Fifa transfer ban.

More teams

But despite Chiefs' glaring struggles this season, Davids insists that they are playing “dangerous” opponents.

“You have to look at the bigger picture and the bigger picture is that Kaizer Chiefs came within 20 minutes from winning the league with this squad,” Davids told the media.

“In the last game of the season, they lost the league. They have lost only one player George Maluleka and they have exactly the same squad. Yes, the difference is in the technical team, they have a different coach.

“We know their strengths, we know how dangerous they can be especially with an experienced coach like Gavin Hunt. He is going for goals and we know they can immediately turn the game around. We will definitely not go into the game undermining Kaizer Chiefs but knowing their strengths and preparing the game as a normal 0-0 game.

“I don’t think it’s time to feel sorry for him because looking at the squad he has from last season and the squad he has now, it is definitely an upgrade in terms of the quality of players they have and squad structure. They have a quality side at the moment. Yes, they were not able to strengthen but like I said, that squad got them to 20 minutes from winning the league title.”

In an apparent reference to ’s heroic comeback in the 2005 final where they clawed their way back from 3-0 down at halftime to force a 3-3 draw and subsequent penalty shootout victory over , Davids is wary that Chiefs can pull off such a feat.

“We approach the match like any normal match and taking the scoreline out of the equation. I think we will make a mistake if we start the match having the 3-0 scoreline in our heads," said Davids.

“We have seen the [Uefa] Champions League final where a team was leading 3-0 at half time and coming back to lose it. So we take it as our half time but our half time is not a normal 45 minutes. We have 90 minutes to play. So we will approach the game trying to score goals.

Article continues below

‘We know we have to approach the game by not going into it with complacency. Not thinking with one leg into the final.”

Davids says he is constantly in touch three or times a day with Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer who is on compassionate leave in his home country .

Chiefs go into this match straight from a frustrating 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against TS Galaxy while Pirates beat Bloemfontein 1-0 away.