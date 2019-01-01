Orlando Pirates coach Davids joins Cape Umoya United
Former Maritzburg United assistant coach Maahier Davids has left Orlando Pirates for Cape Umoya United.
The young tactician has been working for the Buccaneers as an academy coach since he parted ways with the Team of Choice last year December.
Davids joined the Soweto giants along with his older brother Fadlu, who is currently serving as Pirates first team assistant coach.
Maahier served as one of the coaches in the Bucs development academy under veteran Peruvian tactician Augusto Palacios.
Umoya have since appointed Davids as their new head coach:
"We would like to welcome Maahier Davids to the Umoya Family."
"Maahier takes over as Head Coach of our 1st Team. We wish him all the best," a club statement read on Thursday afternoon.
Davids has replaced former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs at the National First Division (NFD) side.
Umoya are currently placed seventh on the NFD standings and Davids will be hoping to ensure that the team pushes for promotion to the PSL.
The Mother City oufit made the announcement on its official Twitter page:
🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— Cape Umoya UTD FC (@capeumoyafc) November 28, 2019
We would like to welcome Maahier Davids to the Umoya Family. Maahier takes over as Head Coach of our 1st Team. We wish him all the best!#CapeUmoya #SpiritedOnes #GladAfricaChampionship #PeninsulaBev #ATKArena pic.twitter.com/PAey6XYf42