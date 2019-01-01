Orlando Pirates coach Davids joins Cape Umoya United

Davids, who worked under his older brother at Maritzburg as the team finished second in the 2018 Nedbank Cup, has left the Buccaneers

Former assistant coach Maahier Davids has left for Cape Umoya United.

The young tactician has been working for the Buccaneers as an academy coach since he parted ways with the Team of Choice last year December.

Davids joined the Soweto giants along with his older brother Fadlu, who is currently serving as Pirates first team assistant coach.

Maahier served as one of the coaches in the Bucs development academy under veteran Peruvian tactician Augusto Palacios.

Umoya have since appointed Davids as their new head coach:

"We would like to welcome Maahier Davids to the Umoya Family."

"Maahier takes over as Head Coach of our 1st Team. We wish him all the best," a club statement read on Thursday afternoon.

Davids has replaced former defender Dominic Isaacs at the National First Division (NFD) side.

Umoya are currently placed seventh on the NFD standings and Davids will be hoping to ensure that the team pushes for promotion to the .

The Mother City oufit made the announcement on its official Twitter page:

Article continues below