Orlando Pirates coach Davids: It’s not only Ndah and Nyauza

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids was pleased with the way his team won the ball high up the field in their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

It was an impressive defensive display from the Soweto side which paved the way to the three points, and goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane was hardly tested the whole night, making just one save from a shot in his own box.

Asked afterwards if he had been especially impressed with the performances of central defenders Olisa Ndah and the captain, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Davids said that it was more about the group effort and that he was happy with the way his men implemented the press.

“It’s not only Ndah and Nyauza, it’s the team structure in terms of our high press, in terms of how are are putting pressure higher up the pitch,” Davids said in the post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

“Getting too much turnovers in the opposition half, not really capitalising on it enough, but it’s a work in progress,” he added.

The Bucs co-coach was also happy with the way in which his players had been able to control proceedings and after scoring first, Pirates were always in command of the match.

“ A good start, in relation to always,” Davids said. “The difference was we were able to score, get that early goal.

“Yes they (Galaxy) are a team who are very direct in terms of one of the few teams playing with two strikers. The two v two on the sides, the ball coming into the box, the second balls we had to manage,” Davids elaborated.

“But we couldn’t get sucked into playing their type of football. We had to slow the game down, calm the game down and I think we did that well in the first half.

Article continues below

“In the second half it was just about calming things down, putting our foot on the ball, keeping possession and then the second goal came.”