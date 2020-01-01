Orlando Pirates coach Davids is on his way to the top - Middendorp
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has rubbished talk Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has classified information on him.
Middendorp was responding to a question on whether or not Davids knows the ins and outs at Chiefs due to the fact he worked with him for many years.
"I always encourage these [young] coaches. It's nonsense [talk of having someone's classified book] because I don’t want Fadlu Davids being somebody comparing [himself] to me, no," Middendorp told reporters in Johannesburg.
"I always said to him, 'Take stuff from other coaches, good, but find your way; be authentic to your own ability and skill and so on'.
"I spent a long time with him [Davids], that’s definitely something that must be said, but every coach [must have his own [philosophy]."
Middendorp further revealed how Bayern Munich had to make changes after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola left the Bundesliga giants in the past.
"They were discussing it in Bayern Munich a year ago. The boss of their High-Performance Centre said they had the biggest problem for years after Pep Guardiola had left. He said each and everybody wanted to be like Pep Guardiola - dressed in his style, having a laptop like him, animated on the training ground, and this was a big problem," added Middendorp.
"They even went as far as changing all their coaching staff over there, and that is absolutely not how a coach should develop himself."
Middendorp said younger coaches should believe in themselves but always ask questions whenever they have challenges but he's happy with Davids' progress as a coach.
"So, believe in what you’re doing, believe what you hear, and always ask, ‘Is this the right way? Do I agree?’ I think, at least, Fadlu is absolutely on his way to the top," concluded the 61-year-old tactician.