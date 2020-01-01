Orlando Pirates coach Davids is on his way to the top - Middendorp

The 38-year-old mentor made a name for himself at Maritzburg United and his former mentor and now the Amakhosi coach feels he's doing very well

head coach Ernst Middendorp has rubbished talk assistant coach Fadlu Davids has classified information on him.

Middendorp was responding to a question on whether or not Davids knows the ins and outs at Chiefs due to the fact he worked with him for many years.

"I always encourage these [young] coaches. It's nonsense [talk of having someone's classified book] because I don’t want Fadlu Davids being somebody comparing [himself] to me, no," Middendorp told reporters in Johannesburg.

More teams

"I always said to him, 'Take stuff from other coaches, good, but find your way; be authentic to your own ability and skill and so on'.

"I spent a long time with him [Davids], that’s definitely something that must be said, but every coach [must have his own [philosophy]."

Middendorp further revealed how had to make changes after manager Pep Guardiola left the giants in the past.

"They were discussing it in Bayern Munich a year ago. The boss of their High-Performance Centre said they had the biggest problem for years after Pep Guardiola had left. He said each and everybody wanted to be like Pep Guardiola - dressed in his style, having a laptop like him, animated on the training ground, and this was a big problem," added Middendorp.

Article continues below

"They even went as far as changing all their coaching staff over there, and that is absolutely not how a coach should develop himself."

Middendorp said younger coaches should believe in themselves but always ask questions whenever they have challenges but he's happy with Davids' progress as a coach.

"So, believe in what you’re doing, believe what you hear, and always ask, ‘Is this the right way? Do I agree?’ I think, at least, Fadlu is absolutely on his way to the top," concluded the 61-year-old tactician.