Orlando Pirates coach Davids hints at January signings

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids says they have had “discussions internally” about prospective January signings, also saying their needs were exposed after injuries hit the team earlier in the season.

The Premier Soccer League mid-season transfer window opens on January 1 and it is yet to be seen which players big clubs will sign.

Mamelodi Sundowns have already beat the opening of the transfer period by bringing in Bradley Ralani from Cape Town City, in a serious show to strengthen their squad.

Davids says injuries to key players, helped them identify areas they need to fortify their squad.

The coach mentioned the goalkeeping department which, at one time saw Siyabontshane being deputised by reserve team gloveman Kopano Thuntsane following injuries to Richard Ofori, Wayne Sandilands and Elson Sithole.

“There are some areas, and there are discussions internally in terms of those areas that we need to strengthen,” said Davids as per Sowetan Live.

“It showed with [goalkeeper Richard] Ofori being out for long, our front area and attacking players with Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch out, and Collins Makgaga coming in, and now just missing the last three matches.

“There are areas that we have identified, but that has been in internal discussions. You don't want to be quoting positions, but on the whole, there are departments that need depth to sustain us going into Caf [the Confederation Cup group stages], travelling and matches every three days.”

Pirates appear to have found a solid combination at the back in Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Olisa Ndah as well as wing-backs Bandile Shandu and Paseka Mako.

But it is in midfield and frontline where they seem not consistent, changing combinations almost every game.

The Soweto giants are now preparing for a challenging campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup of the PSL race in which they are second on the table just behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

In the Confederation Cup, they have been drawn in Group B alongside Al Ittihad, JS Saoura and the winner between JS Kabylie and Royal Leopards of Eswatini.

“And you don't want to rotate, you want to play the strongest team. But you are going to have these moments where you need a player to come in and you don't lose the structure, and don't have a dip [in quality] because of the replacement,” Davids said.