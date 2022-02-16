Orlando Pirates coach Davids: Fatigue ‘no excuse’ for Golden Arrows draw

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids felt that his side should have beaten Golden Arrows, regardless of Bucs’ hectic fixture schedule.

The match came shortly after Pirates’ 2-0 win over Algerian team Saoura in Orlando on Sunday evening, in a Caf Confederation Cup fixture.

"Of course they (Arrows) were a well rested team having prepared the whole week, we're just recovering from a tough Caf match. But no excuses. It's our first game after this period with two days between,” Davids told SuperSport TV.

"But as our team gets used to these two days between matches, we then have to start games better. That's what disturbed us first half, they were on top.

"We started slow to get into the game, only in the second half of the first half we started to play.”

Davids was pleased with the response his men gave in the second half, but felt a good opportunity to build some momentum with a fifth consecutive victory, was squandered.

"Very good performance in the second half, really dominant, really creating chances. I think definitely two points dropped tonight,” he said.

"We had to fix a couple of things tactically, number one. Number two, the intensity of our press. You give them time to play, they build up with their flat four plus their double six.

"We had to get a little more advanced in our pressing, sometimes with our wing-back pressing their full-backs. Going on the front foot...The players tried, they did everything, just unfortunate not to get the goal.

"In games like these, where you start slow, you throw away that first 25 minutes, you have to score the goals to be able to win these type of games - to keep the momentum going - four games (wins) in a row, we didn't get the fifth.”

The Arrows draw was Pirates’ third match since returning on February 6 from the Christmas and Afcon break. They’re scheduled to play another three games in the next 10 days, starting with a trip to Libya to play Al-Ittihad this Sunday night.