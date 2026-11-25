Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bucs coach has expressed grave concerns regarding the fitness of Thapelo Mokobodi following a recent injury blow. The midfielder, who has become a focal point of the Buccaneers' tactical setup, faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming continental trip to Tanzania.

Advertisement

Mokobodi injury overshadows Arrows victory

The timing of the injury is particularly troublesome for Abdeslam Ouaddou, as his side is currently finalizing preparations for the start of the CAF Champions League group stages. The Buccaneers are scheduled to travel to Dar es Salaam this weekend to face Simba SC in their opening Group C fixture. Mokobodi’s potential absence represents a significant tactical headache for the technical team, given the player's remarkable form and his growing importance to the spine of the team since arriving at the club.

While Pirates managed to secure all three points against Golden Arrows despite the early disruption, the coach admitted that the team's dynamic shifted noticeably once the midfielder departed. The medical department is expected to conduct a full assessment of the muscle strain before a final decision is made on whether he will board the flight to Tanzania. Ouaddou is desperate for a positive report, as he had identified the box-to-box specialist as a cornerstone of his continental strategy.

Ouaddou admits midfield void without star man

Addressing the media following the league win, Ouaddou did not hide his anxiety regarding the player's status. “You can see when he is not there, it’s not the same. But the guys who came in managed to do their best to keep the balance,” the head coach said as per FARPost. “It’s a big [blow]. But we will see; we will assess with the medical department. I hope it’s not too serious because he is a guy I really wanted to use in the Champions League.”

“Of course I’m not going to lie if I’m telling you that he became a key player. You can see the performances since he came here,” Ouaddou continued. “But at the same time, a club of Pirates’ magnitude, whatever happens, we must have somebody who comes and aligns with the same performance. It was really a hard moment because if you see the amount of runs, mobility in the heart of the game, he is really box-to-box.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Contingency plans for Simba SC trip

Should the medical team rule Mokobodi out of the trip to Tanzania, the Pirates coaching staff will have to rely on their squad depth to navigate the Group C opener.

As the squad prepares for departure, the focus remains firmly on the recovery of their key midfielder. The medical staff is working around the clock to determine the extent of the strain, but the short turnaround time between the midweek league fixture and the weekend's continental clash makes his inclusion a major doubt. Pirates fans will be hoping for a quick recovery for a player who has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at the Orlando Amstel Arena.