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The Buccaneers' head coach has acknowledged the tactical threat posed by his former assistant ahead of Tuesday's crucial Betway Premiership encounter. With the Soweto giants chasing top spot, they will be eager to collect maximum points against Abafana Bes’thende, but Ouaddou knows Ncikazi's familiarity with the Pirates setup could complicate matters.

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'One of the most difficult'

During his tenure in Soweto, Mandla Ncikazi was instrumental in the club's recent successes, most notably serving as Abdeslam Ouaddou’s right-hand man during a historic treble-winning campaign.

The tactical familiarity between the two benches is a major talking point for Ouaddou. Having worked side-by-side with Ncikazi until very recently, the Bucs mentor is fully aware that his opponent understands the player profiles, tactical triggers, and inherent weaknesses within the Pirates squad.

“Another difficult game. We need to rest because this game will be one of the most important and one of the most difficult as well,” Ouaddou explained to the media.

“We have to prepare for it well because coach Mandla was in the institution. He knows exactly how we work. So the task will be even more difficult for us. We need to prepare for that game because it’s an opportunity again to win and take the lead in the Betway Premiership. It will be very important,” the Pirates coach added.

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What comes next for Bucs?

For the Soweto giants, the stakes could not be higher as they transition from their Carling Knockout success back to league duties.

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A victory would see Ouaddou’s men move two points clear at the summit, putting the pressure back on Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

The Buccaneers will need to manage their fatigue carefully given the quick turnaround between fixtures.

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Ultimately, the match represents more than just three points; it is a test of the Pirates' evolution. If Ncikazi’s deep understanding of their patterns can be nullified, it will prove that Ouaddou has successfully added new dimensions to the side since his assistant's departure.