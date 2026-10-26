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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou wary of facing Milford in the Carling Knockout Cup - 'It will not be an easy game'

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The Buccaneers coach has urged his squad to remain focused as they prepare to begin their Carling Knockout title defence. The Sea Robbers are set to host Milford this week, and the head coach is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge despite his side's recent successes.

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Maintaining focus in the Carling Knockout Cup

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is taking nothing for granted as his side prepares to face Milford in the opening round of the Carling Knockout. The defending champions are scheduled to meet their opponents at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening, with the Buccaneers eager to maintain their grip on the trophy.

The Moroccan tactician highlighted the specific qualities that make Milford a dangerous prospect for the Soweto giants. Speaking to the media ahead of the cup clash, the coach pointed toward the tactical organisation and physical conditioning of the opposition. The Pirates boss is well aware that cup competitions often throw up surprises, and he has spent the build-up to this fixture ensuring that his squad does not succumb to complacency after their recent continental exploits on the African stage.

“[Milford] have shown resilience... they have a lot of confidence. They are a well-coached team, very disciplined and well-organised. They can run as well, so it will not be an easy game,” Ouaddou stated in his pre-match assessment.

Lessons from the start of the season

History serves as a reminder for Ouaddou, who pointed back to the first match of the current campaign. Pirates managed to secure a 2-0 victory against Milford in August, but the nature of that performance left a lasting impression on the manager.

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“The advantage, the positive point is to play at home but I think it will be a difficult game. If you remember when we played Milford in the first game of the season, I said that we are not going to see many teams beat them,” Ouaddou explained. By referencing the earlier meeting, the coach is reinforcing the idea that his team must work hard to earn the right to advance to the next round of the tournament.


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Momentum and the Soweto Derby

Pirates head into this knockout fixture with significant wind in their sails following a successful CAF Champions League qualification campaign.

The Buccaneers recently dispatched Namibian outfit Africa Stars with a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory at home, sealing a 5-0 aggregate win. This result represents a significant improvement from the previous season, where the club was prematurely knocked out of the competition by Congolese side FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo during the preliminary phases of the tournament.

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“I love to say a Champions League without Pirates, it’s not the same taste. So we come back, happy for the fans, happy for the club. It was one of the targets. Credit has to be given to the boys,” the Pirates mentor remarked. He also reflected on the performance levels within that game, adding: “We know that we had a difficult first half. Even though we scored two goals, in terms of control, it was not what I was expecting, and after the second half it was much, much better in terms of control.”

The fixture schedule remains relentless for the Sea Robbers, as the cup tie against Milford serves as a prelude to one of the biggest dates in the South African football calendar. Following Tuesday’s match, Pirates will travel to a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday to face their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby. Balancing the demands of the Carling Knockout with the psychological weight of the upcoming derby will be a major test for Ouaddou and his coaching staff this week.

Biography: I studied journalism at Rhodes University and began my career writing features for a variety of entertainment magazines. I soon moved from print to digital and began focusing on sports when I joined the Perform Group in 2014. After covering such diverse sports stories as the Oscar Pistorius trial and aeroplanes full of cash heading to the Ghana men's national team at the Brazil World Cup, I began to focus exclusively on football and GOAL.  

My Football Story: I'm a lifelong Spurs fan who found himself a long way from Tottenham. I once dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or as a goalkeeper but discovered I was better at stringing sentences together than I was at world-class saves. 

Areas of Expertise:

  • PSL (South African domestic league)
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • African continental competitions at club and international level

Favourite football memory: The one thing I desperately wanted to achieve as a goalkeeper was to score a goal. In my second-last match before retiring, on a windy, freezing Joburg winter pitch I launched the ball long and one bounce off that rock hard pitch and it looped over their keeper and in! I am not ashamed to admit I celebrated more than if I'd scored a winner in the World Cup final.