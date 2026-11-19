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The Sea Robbers' head coach has played down his side's chances ahead of their crucial Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against the Western Cape team. Despite the fixture being moved to a venue that traditionally favours the Soweto giants, the Moroccan tactician believes his preparations have been severely compromised.

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International break disruptions for Bucs

The Soweto giants are preparing for a massive knockout showdown at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

Abdeslam Ouaddou has pointed to the recent international window as a primary reason for concern, noting that ten members of his first-team squad were away on national duty.

“When you don’t have your group to train properly, you expect them to keep rhythm with game-time in the national team, but they are not playing in 10 days,” Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.

Concerns over physical conditioning

Ouaddou elaborated on the challenges of integrating returning players who have spent the last fortnight focusing on tactical walkthroughs rather than the high-octane physical conditioning typical of club training.

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“You know it’s not a secret, the national teams are not training like club’s it’s tactical work, not physical, then when you see players not playing, you recover them before an important game in two days, a bad state, not the same when you gave them,” the Pirates head coach continued.

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Specific examples of this inactivity include Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema, who saw no action for Bafana Bafana.

'We are not favourites'

While the Buccaneers were dealing with a fragmented squad, Stellenbosch enjoyed a more settled period, allowing them to fine-tune their approach for the semi-final. Ouaddou believes this discrepancy in preparation time makes the Cape Winelands outfit the actual favourites to progress to the final.

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“So with a game of high intensity, we are not favourites, we will try our best to win but the opponent had time to work physically, tactically, so it’s an important point to mention,” Ouaddou added.

The Buccaneers will now have to rely on their depth and the passionate support of the Durban crowd to navigate these obstacles.