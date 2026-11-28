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Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana coach Owen Da Gama has launched a stinging attack on the current Buccaneers coach following his recent public outbursts. The veteran South African tactician believes the Moroccan coach has overstepped his bounds by criticising national team structures and rival colleagues.

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Da Gama calls for humility from Buccaneers boss

Orlando Pirates might be enjoying a period of prosperity on the pitch, but their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is finding himself increasingly isolated in the boardroom of public opinion. Former Bafana Bafana mentor Owen Da Gama is the latest high-profile figure to voice his frustration with the Moroccan's conduct, suggesting that the current Pirates boss is acting beyond his remit. The criticism follows a series of provocative statements from Ouaddou that have targeted everything from national team discipline to the tactical acumen of his direct competitors in the Betway Premiership.

"We all have to be professional and humble as coaches in South Africa because the tide can turn very, very easy in football," Da Gama explained during an exclusive interview with KickOff. The veteran coach emphasized that while success is currently following the Soweto giants, the fickle nature of the sport requires a level of decorum that he feels is currently missing from the technical bench at Mayfair. For Da Gama, the issue is not about the results Ouaddou is achieving, but rather the manner in which he is choosing to engage with the wider South African football community.

The veteran coach's comments come in the wake of similar sentiments expressed by Ernst Middendorp, who also accused Ouaddou of behaving like a "self-appointed spokesperson" for the local game. The Moroccan has recently made headlines for his blunt assessments of Gavin Hunt and Miguel Cardoso, as well as making public allegations regarding the conduct of players while on international duty. This confrontational approach has clearly rubbed the local coaching fraternity the wrong way, leading to calls for Ouaddou to refocus his energy on his own club duties rather than the state of the league.

Respect for the national team structures

Central to Da Gama’s frustration is the way Ouaddou has handled grievances involving the South African national team. Drawing on his own extensive experience at both club and international levels, Da Gama pointed out that there are established, private channels for such discussions.

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"We are all here in South Africa to build football. At Highlands Park, there was a time where one or two of our players were with the national teams. When I was not happy with something regarding Peter Shalulile, I would contact the national team coach and discuss this with him. I would not go publicly and start talking about these things. When I was the national Under-23 coach, Ajax Cape Town used to call me a lot if they were not happy with something. I'd give them my side of the story. It would be settled very amicably and quietly," the former Pirates coach added.

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This contrast in methodology highlights a growing cultural divide between the traditional South African approach to coaching diplomacy and Ouaddou’s more explosive style. By bringing internal matters into the public eye, Da Gama argues that the Pirates manager is undermining the authority of the national team leadership.

Call for professional boundaries

The most pointed part of Da Gama's critique focused on the need for Ouaddou to respect his peers, specifically mentioning Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane. Da Gama believes that for the domestic game to flourish, there must be a baseline of respect that prevents managers from openly critiquing the work of others in a derogatory fashion. He warned that the "self-appointed spokesperson" role is not one that is welcomed within the borders of South African football, especially from an expatriate coach who is still relatively new to the local landscape.

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"There's got to be respect for our national team coach Pitso Mosimane. To build the South African football brand, we need to have respect amongst the coaches. We don't need a self-appointed spokesperson. He must go be a self-appointed spokesman in Morocco, not here. He's been doing a great job at Pirates, but we must respect each other as coaches. We must communicate and not just go public," Da Gama concluded in his scathing assessment of the situation.

While Ouaddou’s tactical prowess has been widely praised as Pirates continue to chase silverware, the friction he is creating off the field could become a distraction. Da Gama’s comments serve as a stern reminder that in the South African top flight, reputation is built on more than just points on the board.