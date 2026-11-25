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The Buccaneers head coach has hailed the return of Oswin Appollis to his starting line-up, labelling the Bafana Bafana international as a "diamond" following his influential performances. The playmaker had recently been a rotational option for the Bucs but proved his worth during the club's latest Betway Premiership outing.

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Tactical shift for the Bafana Bafana star

Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has made no secret of his admiration for Oswin Appollis after reintegrating the attacker into his tactical setup.

The Buccaneers' boss revealed that he has been working closely with the former Polokwane City man to refine his role on the pitch. By adjusting his positioning, Ouaddou believes he can unlock the full potential of a player who remains one of the most creative sparks in the league.

Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with how the player responded to these new tactical demands, especially after a difficult period on the sidelines. The coach admitted that finding the right balance for a player of Appollis' unique profile is key to the team's overall success.

“Always happy to see my diamond back. Appollis is an important player in our team. I tried to find him a position where he can be comfortable and give him some instructions,” Ouaddou said according to iDiski Times. The coach’s comments highlight the high esteem in which the player is held at Mayfair, despite his recent lack of consistent starting opportunities under the current technical bench.

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His return to the fold was particularly timely given that he had missed the club's Carling Knockout semi-final triumph over Stellenbosch. That absence was attributed to a bout of illness, which threatened to stall his progress just as he was regaining his sharpness. Seeing him complete a full match upon his return was arguably the most encouraging sign for the Pirates faithful and the coaching staff alike.

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Building momentum for the title charge

The impact of Appollis was felt most keenly during the closing stages of the 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows.

Beyond the goal contributions, Ouaddou was quick to point out that the player's physical condition was a major positive. Finishing a high-intensity match after a period of illness suggests that the Bafana Bafana star is ready for the congested fixture list ahead. This level of fitness will be essential as Pirates compete on multiple fronts, including domestic league duties and the CAF Champions League group stages.

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“I’m happy he could finish the game; it will help him for the next games. He did well with the ball and without the ball, so yeah, it’s good news to have him back,” the coach added when discussing the player's all-round contribution. The emphasis on his work rate "without the ball" suggests that Appollis is successfully adapting to the more disciplined requirements that Ouaddou expects from his attacking players.

With Pirates currently sitting in a strong position in the Betway Premiership standings and about to start the group phases of the CAF Champions League, having the "diamond" back in full flow could be the difference-maker. The depth of the squad remains one of their greatest strengths, and with Appollis firing again, Ouaddou has a formidable array of offensive weapons at his disposal.