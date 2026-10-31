Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou takes responsibility for tactical errors in Soweto Derby win - 'I could have cost the game...'

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The Buccaneers mentor has delivered a brutally honest assessment of his own performance following the Soweto Derby. Despite guiding his troops to victory, the Moroccan tactician admitted that his initial game plan left the Sea Robbers exposed against their arch-rivals.

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Tactical gamble backfires

Orlando Pirates might have emerged from the latest Soweto Derby with their heads held high, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is not patting himself on the back. The Buccaneers head coach revealed that he attempted to catch Kaizer Chiefs off guard with a specific tactical blueprint that ultimately failed to produce the desired results during a frantic opening period at FNB Stadium.

The Sea Robbers took an early lead through Yanela Mbuthuma, but Pule Mmodi quickly levelled matters for Amakhosi

Ouaddou did not shy away from his role in the team's early struggles, acknowledging that his attempt to innovate backfired. "I tried to surprise the opponent, making some tactical choice that were not spot on. I think coach Ouaddou put in trouble his team in the first half," the Pirates coach admitted following the final whistle in Johannesburg, as per iDiski Times.

'I could have cost the game'

The vulnerability of the Pirates' setup was evident as Chiefs found space between the lines, repeatedly threatening to overturn the scoreline before the break. The Buccaneers looked uncharacteristically disjointed, struggling to cope with the intensity of their rivals. Ouaddou’s admission highlights the thin margins that define these massive fixtures, where a single coaching decision can alter the entire momentum of the afternoon.

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Rarely does a winning coach speak so openly about his own failings, but the former Morocco international was adamant that his choices put the result in jeopardy. The coach expressed relief that the score remained level at the interval, allowing him the opportunity to rectify the issues that had plagued his side during the opening forty-five minutes of the contest.

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"I could have cost the game but sometimes you have to be honest to see it. But thanks God we came at the half-time with 1-1. It was time make some tactical adjustment, we changed some players as well," the head coach added. His willingness to admit his mistakes suggests a high level of accountability within the Pirates dressing room as they continue their pursuit of silverware this season.

Adjustments lead to crucial result

The second half saw a more balanced performance from Pirates as the technical staff moved to shore up the midfield and improve the defensive structure.

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This result keeps the Buccaneers in a strong position at the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

The honesty shown by the Bucs mentor will likely resonate with the supporters, who saw their team survive a period of intense pressure. As the season progresses, Ouaddou will be hoping that his future tactical experiments bear more fruit than the one witnessed on Saturday, ensuring the club maintains its current upward trajectory in the domestic top flight.