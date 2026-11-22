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Pirates head coach has launched a scathing attack on his Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso, accusing the Portuguese tactician of undermining his team's success with "cheap words." The French-Moroccan boss expressed his fury after the Buccaneers' latest victory, claiming that rival managers are attempting to build a narrative that suggests match officials are aiding the Soweto giants.

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Ouaddou defends Pirates against refereeing allegations

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reached his breaking point regarding external commentary about his team’s success. Following the Buccaneers' impressive 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final, the tactician turned his attention to rival managers who have suggested that the club receives favourable treatment from match officials. Ouaddou expressed deep frustration that the immense effort put in by his technical staff and players is being overshadowed by what he perceives as a deliberate attempt to discredit their achievements on the pitch.

“When some people come here and they try to destroy the work of the club, insinuating that we are helping by the referees, this is not fair,” Ouaddou told the media in his post-match press conference. “They touch my work as well but first; I can tell you that I’m sleeping every day at two o’clock in the morning. My players are working hard. Every people working hard in the club. Our management, the two young chairmen, the players, the technical staff, the video analysis, the medical staff. And some people come for cheap words like that.”

Direct criticism for Cardoso

During his post-match press conference, Ouaddou singled out Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Miguel Cardoso for what he described as "weekly" subliminal jibes aimed at the Buccaneers. The Pirates manager argued that his rivals should focus on their own internal issues rather than constantly discussing his team. He urged the leadership at Chloorkop to intervene and ensure that their head coach maintains a higher level of professional decorum when discussing other clubs in the South African top flight.

Ouaddou highlighted that while he holds a great deal of respect for the institutions of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, he will no longer tolerate comments that diminish his tactical contributions. The former Morocco international believes that the frequent mentions of his club by Cardoso are a distraction designed to shift focus away from Sundowns' own challenges. He reiterated that he has never publicly criticised other clubs and expects the same level of courtesy to be returned to his side as they compete for major honours.

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“They don’t have any proofs and every week, every week, Pirates is in their mouths,” Ouaddou stated. “And they just try to destroy and to create narrative instead of making introspection of themselves to try to find solution. I’m sorry, I won’t agree with this. And I’m very respectful about clubs because I never criticise clubs. I have a big respect for Kaizer Chiefs fans, it’s a big club. I have a big respect for Sundowns, a big club with a very strong, with a very good young chairman as well who have a good vision but you cannot allow your coach [Miguel Cardoso] like that every week, every week, to have Pirates in their mouth. And it’s very subliminal as well because they diminish my work as well. It means that the referees helping me to be a champion.”

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From resignation threat to treble success

Reflecting on his journey at the helm of the Orlando Pirates, Ouaddou recalled a period of self-doubt early in his tenure. He revealed that after suffering defeats in his opening two matches against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, he was prepared to walk away from the job. Unlike his rivals, Ouaddou claimed he took full responsibility for the results at the time instead of looking for excuses or blaming the officiating for his team's poor start to the campaign.

The Pirates coach explained that his eventual success, which culminated in a historic treble, was born out of that moment of introspection. By looking inward and refining his methods with the players, he was able to turn the club's fortunes around completely. He suggested that other coaches in the league would benefit from a similar approach rather than fixating on the performance of referees or the perceived advantages of their competitors. The message was clear: results are earned through self-improvement, not by complaining about the opposition.

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“I just want to remind these people that the first two games, I lost my first two games – Sekhukhune [United], Marumo Gallants. You remember? I never spoke about referees,” the coach added. “You know what I did? I gave my resignation to my club because I thought that I was not the right man to be coach of Pirates. My management, they refused it. What happened after? We won the treble. Why? Because I make introspection. I saw what I can improve in my work with my players. And it’s what it should be but these people must stop because I’m going to answer to them as well.”