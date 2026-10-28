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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou slams Bucs stars despite dominant Carling Knockout Cup win - 'A lot of players were selfish'

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The Buccaneers' mentor has delivered a scathing assessment of his squad despite securing a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Carling Cup. The Moroccan tactician was left unimpressed by his team's lack of discipline and individualistic play during Tuesday’s encounter against Milford FC.

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Individualism overshadows knockout victory

The Moroccan coach was particularly critical of his side's decision-making in the final third, suggesting that his players ignored better-placed teammates in a quest for individual glory. The Stallions were unable to mount a comeback, but the lack of cohesion in the Pirates' attack remained a glaring issue for the man at the helm. Ouaddou’s primary concern lies in the standard required to compete for the biggest honors in African football.

“I think the only positive point is the win,” Ouaddou stated during a post-match interview, as per iDiski Times. “I think I will only retain this victory because I was not happy about how we played. We didn’t have the control. We had a lot of precipitation. We were selfish, a lot of players were selfish. Instead of giving the ball to the teammate to score, and they are not in the bad position, they shoot.”

'I was not happy about the game'

The Buccaneers are currently balancing multiple competitions, including the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League.

“A lot of wrong decision making. The positive point is these three goals and clean sheet but to be honest, if we want to dream bigger, when I say dream bigger, it’s to win the Betway [Premiership], it’s to win the [CAF] Champions League. I think if we continue like that, we are going to win nothing, and we have to be honest. I was not happy about the game. The positive point we go to the next stage, but there are a lot of players they need to really to wake up,” the coach added.

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Possession statistics spark coaching ire

One of the major points of contention for Ouaddou was the amount of time Milford spent on the ball. The Pirates coach was baffled by how the underdog visitors managed to enjoy significant periods of possession at the home of the Soweto giants. Even with rotation in the starting lineup to account for recent fixtures, the former defender expects his side to dominate every aspect of the game regardless of the opposition's stature.

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“When you are playing such games and we are defending the title you need to be ready from the first minute because you can see that a team like Milford can come here and have the possession,” Ouaddou remarked. “I think I have to check the data, the stats but they cannot have more possession than you here. Even if we played three days before, okay, maybe we lack the freshness, but we rotate the team.”

'We need to wake up'

The message from the dressing room is clear: playing for a club of Pirates' stature comes with a weight of responsibility that cannot be ignored. Ouaddou concluded his critique by emphasising that he is not at the club to protect the feelings of underperforming players. As the Buccaneers move into the next round of the tournament, the focus will shift to mental sharpness and collective responsibility rather than individual statistics.

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“And I think when we are playing for such big club, Pirates, we need to wake up. We need to wake up. I’m not here to nurse people. When we are playing for such big brand, and when we are ambitious to play in the continent, we need to wake up. When we sign the contract for Pirates we have to play another level to be honest,” Ouaddou concluded. The club will now look to carry this lesson into their upcoming league and continental assignments.

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)