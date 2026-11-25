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The Moroccan coach has issued a bold rallying cry to his squad, insisting that the Buccaneers must aim for the ultimate prize in African football. Following a crucial domestic victory that saw them climb to the summit of the Betway Premiership, the Soweto giants are now shifting their focus toward a major continental assault.

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Domestic momentum fuels continental ambition

Orlando Pirates surged to the top of the Betway Premiership on Tuesday night, providing the perfect platform for their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign

The result marks a significant consistency for the club, which now finds itself in the enviable position of being the pace-setters in the title race.

Having struggled to make an impact on the continent last term, where they suffered an early exit in the second preliminary round, the pressure is on to perform.

Ouaddou demands elite mentality

Speaking after the win over Golden Arrows, Ouaddou emphasized that a club of Pirates' stature should never shy away from high expectations. The coach is embracing the pressure that comes with being at the top of the standings, noting that he prefers being the target for other teams rather than playing the role of the underdog chasing from behind.

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“Look, it’s what we want; a club like Pirates must play this kind of competition, and we have to play every three days, and we have to be ready, and we have to be ambitious. I’m glad for a few days I take the lead, and it’s what we want; we want to be chased,” the head coach explained to the media as reported by Soccer Laduma.

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“Not like last season, we were chasing, and we have to accept that position and play and, at the same time, prepare for the Champions League; it’s a target I told you. We want to win this competition; we don’t have to hide it, but we have,” he added.

The road to the trophy starts now

The Buccaneers will begin their group stage journey this Sunday against Simba, a side led by the experienced Steve Barker. Ouaddou is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead, acknowledging that Barker’s deep knowledge of the South African game makes the Tanzanian giants a particularly dangerous opponent in the opening fixture.

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“I said to the guys I want to win this Champions League, so we don’t judge, we going to rest to prepare that game, it will not be easy because Steve Barker is a very good coach. He is a South African; he knows us, so it’s another difficult task," Ouaddou stated as he looked ahead to the tactical battle on the horizon.

Winning the Champions League would represent a historic achievement for the club, echoing their famous 1995 triumph. While the road to the final is long and fraught with challenges, Ouaddou's public declaration of intent serves as a clear message to his players and the rest of the continent that Pirates are no longer just participants, but genuine contenders.