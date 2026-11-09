Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sets record straight on transfer involvement - 'I'm not here to scout players'

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The Buccaneers' head coach has clarified his specific responsibilities at the club, emphasising that he plays no part in the recruitment of new talent. The French-Moroccan tactician has enjoyed a stellar run since arriving at the Soweto giants, yet he remains firm on the boundaries of his managerial duties.

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Trusting the scouting department

Abdeslam Ouaddou has established himself as one of the most respected tactical minds on the African continent. His tenure at Orlando Pirates has been nothing short of transformative, highlighted by three major trophies and a league title. However, despite his immense success on the field, the Moroccan tactician is keen to highlight that his influence does not extend to the club's transfer business.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, but discussions among supporters and pundits have frequently focused on the need for a clinical, top-tier striker to boost their ambitions. When questioned about whether the upcoming CAF Champions League fixtures would serve as a platform to scout potential reinforcements for the squad, Ouaddou was quick to distance himself from the recruitment process, citing the clear structural divisions within the club's management.

'I'm here to coach'

The head coach was adamant that Pirates possess a robust system for identifying new talent that aligns with the institution's long-term philosophy. He believes the existing framework is more than capable of handling the demands of modern recruitment without his direct intervention. “Look I think – the club has a very good scouting department, they know exactly what they are looking [for], they identity of the club, the way they want to play, and it’s no secret to anybody, I’m here to coach,” Ouaddou told the media.

The coach reinforced this stance by adding: “I’m not here to scout players, I have the players I have and I play with the players I have – unfortunately it’s not part of my duty, it’s not part of my contract to look for players, it’s another department in the club to scout players. I have a big network in Africa, of course, but I don’t bring them here.”

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Eyes on the Champions League

With the FIFA international break now in effect, the Buccaneers have time to regroup and refine their strategies.

The Champions League represents a major step up in quality and will test the depth of the squad that Ouaddou currently has at his disposal. While the coach will not be looking for new signings during these high-stakes matches, the pressure will be on his existing squad to prove they can compete with the best teams in Africa. Success in this competition would further cement Ouaddou's legacy as one of the club's most successful leaders in recent history.