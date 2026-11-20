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The Moroccan coach has delivered a stern message to breakout star Padime following the youngster's heroics on the international stage. While praising the midfielder's impact for South Africa's Under-23 side, the Sea Robbers mentor cautioned that one moment of brilliance does not define a professional career.

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Maintaining focus after international heroics

Mpho Padime announced himself to the continent on Tuesday with a decisive second-half strike during a 2028 Olympic Games qualifier against Madagascar. Having been introduced from the substitutes' bench at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, the Orlando Pirates prospect showed immense composure to net his maiden Under-23 goal, helping South Africa secure a 3-2 victory and progression into the third round of the qualification tournament. The performance instantly elevated his profile among the Soweto Giants' faithful, generating significant buzz regarding his potential involvement in the senior setup.

“About Popo, yes, I’m happy. I’m happy about the fantastic goal that he scored,” Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times. “He showed that he’s improving and he’s believing in his quality. I’m happy that he’s showing this quality to his country. But again, it’s very important at this age to keep your head on the ground and not to have your head in the sky. What is important is your progression, daily work, your professionalism, thinking about football. I always say that in football you can be high, you can be successful, but the next day you can fall from the 20th floor. It’s very painful sometimes.”

Efficiency over flair and showboating

The Buccaneers mentor specifically touched on the cultural aspects of South African football, urging Padime to prioritise clinical efficiency over unnecessary flair. Ouaddou suggested that the young attacker should avoid the trap of showboating, which can often distract from a player's core responsibilities on the pitch. By focusing on scoring and creating chances, the coach believes Padime can better serve both the national team and the Pirates' ambitions in domestic competitions this season as he looks to cement his place in the squad.

Ouaddou warned that the volatility of professional sports means that success can be fleeting if it is not supported by a robust work ethic. He challenged the youngster to maintain his standards during the difficult periods that inevitably follow a rise to prominence. Developing a thick skin against external noise is part of this journey, especially in the modern era where social media can significantly influence a player's mental state. Keeping the 20-year-old grounded is now a primary objective for the technical team at Mayfair.

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“Keep your feet on the ground and not too much showboating when you score. Keep efficiency. Only scoring is very important. I’m happy for him if he can continue like that. We show as Pirates that we’re giving a chance to young players. We believe in young players; we don’t just develop them. We develop them, and we try to give them an opportunity to play. But again, what I can say to Popo, a career is not five games, it’s not one season, it’s not two seasons. A career is a minimum of eight to ten seasons and to be consistent,” the Pirates boss added.

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The long road to professional longevity

The core of Ouaddou's advice centered on the concept of longevity, reminding Padime that many talented individuals have vanished after just a handful of promising appearances. The coach stated that he and his staff are committed to providing the necessary support structure to ensure the midfielder does not become another statistic. By staying close to these young athletes during both their highs and lows, the club aims to foster an environment where their mental health is protected from the pressures of the professional game.

Avoiding the distractions of public opinion and online criticism was highlighted as a vital survival skill for a modern footballer. Ouaddou’s philosophy is built on the idea that consistency over a decade is the hallmark of a true professional, rather than being a "flash in the pan" for a few months. As Pirates continue to integrate youth into their first-team plans, Padime’s response to this public guidance will likely determine his future standing within the team as they prepare for the rigors of the upcoming schedule.

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“Not to be consistent for one, two, three games and after you disappear. This is what is important: don’t look too much at social media because you can be on top one day, and maybe the next day you are going to read bad things about you, and maybe your mental [health] will be affected. So it’s very important at that moment to be close to these young players. We have to be with them, not to let them down. We have to help them into success. But when they are in a bad moment, we have to help them as well and to be around them. It’s very important,” Ouaddou concluded.