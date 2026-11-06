Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sends clear message to Tshepang Moremi - 'He can't be Relebohile Mofokeng'

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The Sea Robbers' coach has explained how he has worked with the Buccaneers' winger to bring out the best in his game. The 26-year-old has already scored 11 goals across all competitions this season, with Ouaddou keen to see him embrace his own strengths rather than imitate teammates.

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Tailoring the tactics to player profiles

The rise of Tshepang Moremi has been one of the standout narratives of the current South African football season, and his head coach believes the success stems from psychological clarity. Speaking ahead of the Buccaneers’ high-stakes Carling Knockout quarter-final against Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Abdeslam Ouaddou explained that modern coaching requires a deep appreciation for a player's natural identity rather than forcing them into a rigid system.

“You know, to be a coach it’s not only about planning, training, exercises, drills, team-talk, game-model, but it’s important to analyse the profile and the qualities of your players, in order to deliver a game-model that can suit them,” Ouaddou told the media during a press conference.

The Moroccan-French tactician noted that while European giants like Manchester City and Barcelona have popularised the use of inverted wingers, that specific role does not always suit every attacker. He argued that forcing a player with traditional wide-man qualities to play centrally or on their opposite foot can often stifle their natural output. “In modern football, a lot of people watch Manchester City, Barcelona and all these teams and everybody wants to have inverted players, but sometimes, even though I want to have inverted, the quality of the player is to be simple; to have a winger.”

Utilising God-given physical attributes

The core of Moremi's evolution under Ouaddou has been the acceptance of his primary weapon: explosive pace. Instead of trying to reinvent the former AmaZulu man as a creative playmaker, the Pirates coach has urged his player to embrace his physical gifts. The coach believes that technical skills can be coached over time, but the raw speed Moremi possesses is a unique advantage that must be exploited through efficient movement and direct running.

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“He [Moremi] is not a ten, and I can’t convert him to a ten. I always say to Moremi, ‘You have a special quality, you are gifted, God gave you a special quality, the speed,’ and I told him, ‘When I was a player, I wanted to have your speed, I can work until the end of the world, but I cannot have your speed, and you have to use your speed efficiently’," Ouaddou continued. This focus on efficiency has clearly worked, with the winger already chasing down his double-digit tally from last season.

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'He can’t be Mofokeng'

One of the biggest challenges for rising stars in the Soweto giants' squad is the inevitable comparison to teammates or rival players. Ouaddou was quick to point out that he had a personal conversation with Moremi to discourage him from trying to emulate the styles of Relebohile Mofokeng or Oswin Appollis. He believes that for a player to reach world-class levels, they must first master their own unique version of football rather than becoming a second-rate copy of someone else.

“I also told him, if he wants to be Mofokeng, he can’t be Mofokeng, he has to stay Moremi, and Mofokeng cannot be Moremi, and if he wants to be Appollis, he will not be Appollis and Appollis cannot be Moremi, you understand. He understood where I want to bring him, and it’s working for him," Ouaddou revealed. This clarity has allowed the winger to play without the burden of expectation or the need to mimic more flamboyant technical players.

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As the Buccaneers prepare for their next domestic test, the form of Moremi remains their most potent threat.