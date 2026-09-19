Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on Relebohile Mofokeng's European exploits - 'He’s the example we have to follow'

The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng continues to gather significant momentum as the former Orlando Pirates starlet enjoyed a night to remember in the UEFA Europa League. During his tournament debut for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the young attacker showcased the clinical edge that made him a fan favourite in the Betway Premiership.









Since making the move to the Belgian Pro League, the versatile forward has wasted no time in establishing himself as a key figure for his new club. His strike in the Europa League was remarkably his fourth goal in just eight competitive appearances for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Such a return has not only validated the scouting reports that led to his transfer but has also provided a massive boost to the reputation of South African football development on the global stage.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been closely monitoring the youngster's transition to the European game.

The Buccaneers tactician believes that Mofokeng’s immediate impact serves as a testament to the club's long-standing philosophy of nurturing elite talent. By performing at such a high level in a major continental competition, Mofokeng is effectively acting as a global ambassador for the Soweto giants, proving that the pathway from the academy to the elite European tiers is very much open for those with the right mentality.

Speaking on SuperSport TV, Ouaddou was full of praise for the player he previously managed, highlighting the importance of Mofokeng's trajectory for the rest of the squad. The coach noted that the club has a rich history of creating these narratives over several decades.

He was quick to credit the institutional framework at Pirates that allows players to thrive. However, his most glowing remarks were reserved for the teenager's personal drive and the fearlessness he has displayed since arriving in Belgium earlier this season.

“Orlando Pirates is building stories since many, many years now, since decades and credit has to be given to the club. But coming back to Rele Mofokeng, I have a big heart with my players.

"He’s the example we have to follow. If we are ambitious, this boy was very ambitious. All that he was doing in our team it was all the time forward.

“So I’m happy for him, I hope he’s going to continue. It’s very good for the club as well, a very good image of the brand Orlando Pirates in Europe,” he concluded.



