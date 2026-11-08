Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on Jose Riveiro differences - 'I have to stop this because my clothes will become dirty'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up on his high-octane coaching style following Orlando Pirates' narrow victory over Sekhukhune United. The Buccaneers boss insisted that he cannot change his animated persona on the touchline, even if it draws comparisons to his predecessor.

Advertisement

Maintaining intensity on the touchline

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a candid assessment of his touchline behaviour, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Sekhukhune United on Saturday. The result, secured by a clinical first-half strike from youth development product Mpho Padime, ensured the Buccaneers progressed in their quest to defend their domestic cup crown.

Addressing questions regarding his frantic demeanour during the match, Ouaddou explained that his approach is a natural by-product of his lifelong connection to the sport. He noted that every manager possesses a unique psychological profile, and he has no intention of suppressing his emotions while the game is in progress.

“Look, we cannot improve the style, football is in my blood, I played this game for 17 years, everybody has his profile, some people are more calm, me I’m living the game, I’m living the action, of course I want everything to be perfect,” Ouaddou said. His comments highlight the contrast between his coaching philosophy and that of other top-level managers, emphasizing that his intensity is not a sign of frustration but rather a deep engagement with the tactical nuances of the 90 minutes.

Distinguishing himself from Jose Riveiro

The comparison to former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who was known for a more composed and stoic presence on the bench, was inevitable. Ouaddou was quick to acknowledge these differences, drawing parallels to famous European managers to illustrate his point.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Ancelotti is different from Simeone, and Ouaddou is different from Riveiro so ja it’s my style, I’m living this, I’m a patient man. I have to stop this because my clothes will become dirty so I will have to stop,” the coach added with a touch of humour. While he joked about the state of his match-day attire, the underlying message remained clear: the Moroccan will not be adopting a passive role while his side is competing for silverware, regardless of the stylistic precedents set by his predecessors at the club.

Related Topics

The Buccaneers were well aware that Sekhukhune United would present a physical challenge, relying on a compact defensive shape and aggressive tackling to disrupt Pirates' rhythm. By securing an early advantage through Padime, the home side forced their opponents to abandon their defensive shell, though Ouaddou remained focused on the aspects of the performance that still require refinement. He expressed a desire for more clinical finishing, noting that the margin of victory could have been significantly larger had his attackers taken their chances.

Focusing on improvement for the semi-finals

Reflecting on the tactical battle, Ouaddou highlighted how the difficulty of the match was compounded by the familiarity between the two sides. Playing the same opponent four times in a single season presents unique challenges, as tactical secrets are few and far between. The Pirates boss praised his players for finding a way through a stubborn defensive line, but he was quick to remind his squad that reaching the semi-finals is only one step toward their ultimate objective in the competition.

Advertisement

“Look, the target was to go to the next stage, we know when we play a team four times in a row, they’re not coming here to give you the game, we’ve seen that they were ready, they were very aggressive, compact, it was very difficult to find the space but at least we managed to score in the first half it was the target,” he explained.

Ouaddou concluded by thanking the supporters for their presence at the stadium while reiterating his commitment to self-improvement and squad development. “It pushed the opponent to give us some space, I think if we are honest, the game could’ve finished maybe three or four more goals. But again well done for the boys, well done we go into the semi-finals, thanks for the fans for the support but yes we will work for the control because everything was not perfect. I’m not serious, I’m happy to go to the semi-final but not look like that we have to improve,” he concluded. Pirates now look ahead to the next stage with their sights set firmly on further success.