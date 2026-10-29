Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou lays down the law to his players - 'I'm not here to nurse anybody'

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Buccaneers head coach has delivered a scathing assessment of his squad's performance despite securing a comfortable victory in the Carling Knockout. The Moroccan-French tactician expressed his deep frustration with what he perceived as a lack of clinical edge and professional standards during their latest cup outing.

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Standard setting for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers coach made it clear that he expects his players to uphold the historical prestige of the club, regardless of the quality of the opposition. Abdeslam Ouaddou believes that a club of Orlando Pirates' stature must demonstrate a ruthless streak when faced with lower-league opponents.

"If we have to put eight goals against Milford, we have to show Milford that we are not playing at the same level," Ouaddou told the media. The coach was quick to clarify that his frustration was not a sign of disrespect toward their opponents or their coach, Dr Xanti Pupuma, but rather a reflection of the high standards he demands from the reigning champions.

'Pirates is only a name'

For Ouaddou, the badge on the front of the shirt carries a weight that some of his current squad members might be underestimating. The coach is determined to ensure that the Pirates name remains synonymous with excellence and dominance in South African football. He warned his players that simply turning up and winning is not enough to satisfy the requirements of representing one of the continent's most storied institutions.

"I don't want to let people think that Pirates is only a name. We cannot say that. We can't let people say that," the coach explained. His message was a direct challenge to the playing personnel to show more hunger and professional pride during every minute they spend on the pitch.

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No room for complacency

The most striking part of Ouaddou's address was his refusal to coddle his players following the missed chances. He explicitly stated that his role is not to provide emotional support for underperforming stars, but to ensure the team functions at its highest possible capacity. The coach’s hardline stance suggests a significant shift in the internal culture at the club as they navigate a busy fixture schedule.

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"So, it's why I'm angry. When we wear this shirt with this badge of Pirates, you need to transform yourself in every game. I'm not here to nurse anybody. I don't have time," Ouaddou added. This uncompromising approach serves as a warning to the entire squad that their positions are not guaranteed unless they meet the technical and mental requirements set out by the technical team.

The road to the Soweto Derby

Following their progression in the Carling Knockout, the Sea Robbers have been drawn against Sekhukhune United in the quarter-finals, though the official scheduling for that fixture is yet to be confirmed.

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The Buccaneers are set to face their eternal rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, in a highly anticipated Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. With the stakes at an all-time high, the coach's recent outburst serves as a timely reminder of the pressure associated with the fixture.