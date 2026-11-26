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The Soweto giants secured a dramatic late win over Abafana Bes'thende to climb to the summit of the Betway Premiership, but not everyone was impressed by the performance. Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has suggested that the Buccaneers' head coach was fortunate to take all three points.

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Individual brilliance saves Bucs

Orlando Pirates moved two points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table following a pair of stoppage-time goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza.

Golden Arrows created numerous opportunities throughout the contest but failed to capitalise due to poor decision-making in the final third. Their inability to find the net eventually allowed Pirates to strike late, a turn of events that Khanye attributes more to player quality than tactical planning.

Khanye was particularly critical of the way the game was won, highlighting the role of individual talent in the dying embers of the match.

“He scored two goals in the last minutes, someone might not see this as luck,” Khanye explained, as per iDiski Times. “But how they scored, [Thalente] Mbatha created something out of nothing, that ball looked like it was going out. Even the second goal, look at how [Oswin] Appollis played it, well done to their individual brilliance and well done to Mabuza that was a beautiful goal.”

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The former South Africa international insisted that the frantic nature of the finish should not distract from the overall performance.

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Concerns over midfield rotation

A central theme of Khanye’s critique was the lack of consistency in the Buccaneers engine room.

The analyst noted that the midfield struggled to dictate play, a trend he claims has been visible in recent matches.

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“Pirates midfield didn’t play and I also noticed this in their game last week,” the analyst continued. “It’s a big problem and the reason the midfield doesn’t play is because the coach keeps making changes like today it’s [Mthetheleli] Mthiyane, tomorrow it’s [Thapelo] Mokobodi, and the next day it’s Mbatha.”

Khanye concluded by urging the Pirates coach to settle on a core group of players to avoid relying on luck in future matches. “That’s a problem because the team needs to play consistently you can’t be changing players especially in sensitive positions. Ouaddou needs to think about it because today yes he won but according to me he was lucky,” he added.