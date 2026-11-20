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The former Marumo Gallants mentor has highlighted Kwayiba as the primary threat his side must nullify in their upcoming domestic cup showdown. The Buccaneers are preparing for a high-stakes Knockout Cup semi-final against a Stellies side buoyed by the impressive form of their former midfielder.

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The threat of a former Buccaneer

Orlando Pirates are gearing up for a massive Carling Knockout Cup semi-final encounter against Stellenbosch FC this Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kwayiba’s history with the Buccaneers adds a fascinating sub-plot to this knockout fixture.

The midfielder's current form is a significant cause for concern for the Pirates technical team. Kwayiba has already found the back of the net five times in 11 appearances this season. His contributions have been particularly vital in the Carling Knockout Cup, where he has scored three goals in just two outings, proving that he is a player who thrives in the pressure of sudden-death competition.

Ouaddou’s assessment of Kwayiba’s profile

Addressing the media at the PSL headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, Ouaddou was full of praise for the player he once coached.

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"If you mention Kwayiba, he's a very good player. To be honest, he's a very good player. He has height, he has speed, he can score, he's mobile. I think he has really a profile that suits modern football," Ouaddou said as per Soccer Laduma.

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Beyond the technical aspects of Kwayiba's game, Ouaddou is also wary of the psychological advantage a player can have when facing a former club. The desire to prove a point to those who let them go often leads to an inspired performance. Ouaddou noted that Kwayiba might feel he had more to offer during his stint in Soweto, which could fuel his fire when the two teams walk out onto the pitch in Durban this weekend.

Managing the motivation factor

"And you're right, usually when you play against your ex-club, where you have to be careful is the motivation because, of course, you want to prove that maybe he deserved more when he was with us," the Pirates tactician added. This admission suggests that Pirates are preparing for a version of Kwayiba that is more determined than the one they saw on the training ground previously.

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Stellenbosch’s tactical setup has allowed Kwayiba to flourish as a mobile, goal-scoring threat from the middle of the park.

The Buccaneers' boss concluded his warning by emphasising that Kwayiba is no longer just a squad player, but a cornerstone of the Stellenbosch attack. "I have seen that he has been doing very well. He's able to score, and he brings a lot to his club. He's part of the strength of that team, and he's somebody that we have to really look closely at and to look after because he's really dangerous," Ouaddou warned.