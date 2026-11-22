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The Sea Robbers' head coach delivered a scathing response to Stellenbosch's mentor after his side won the Knockout Cup semi-final. The Buccaneers coach was fuming at suggestions that his team benefits from favourable officiating.

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'We don’t need referees'

Orlando Pirates booked their place in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday afternoon with a professional 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch. However, the post-match discourse was dominated by comments made earlier by Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt.

Speaking after the game, Ouaddou was quick to defend his team’s integrity and the quality of their performance on the pitch. “Well, done for the boys and it’s a good answer for coach Gavin Hunt we don’t need referees to win and the referees well done for them, they did a very good job today, high-level we have to mention it and to show to some people, coaches we don’t need referees to win,” the Pirates coach told SuperSport TV.

The Buccaneers head coach clearly felt that the narrative surrounding his team was unfair and damaging to their reputation.

Protecting the club's image

Ouaddou expressed deep frustration that the hard work of his players and staff was being overshadowed by claims of external help.

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“Look, it’s annoying because when you’re training such a big club, I decide not to speak to answer but when you think maybe we have help of the referees, you’re insulting our fans, management, players and the job of coach, I’m touched you know," he explained.

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A plea for professionalism

He urged his peers to move away from these excuses and focus on improving their own squads instead of questioning the league's officials. Ouaddou argued that mistakes are part of the game and are now further mitigated by technology.

“I’m just listening, listening, so one year now, with [Mamelodi] Sundowns, sometimes it’s him Gavin Hunt, so it’s annoying, Please guys, leave us work, give us a good image for the South African league because they are tremendous job, I don’t know in any league where referees don’t mistakes. It’s human and now we have the VAR as well, so it’s exhausting every time that people don’t solution with their team and they’re coming to annoying us and to destabilise our team," he added.

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'Focus in your club'

Despite the distraction, the victory remains a significant achievement for Pirates as they continue their pursuit of silverware.

“I’ve lot of respect for all the coaches , but please guys focus in your club, focus in your team, leave us work, it’s only my message because now I will start to talk as well,” the coach concluded. With the final now on the horizon, the Bucs squad will be hoping the focus returns to their footballing displays rather than the controversy involving the match officials.