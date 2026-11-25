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The Buccaneers coach couldn't let his call for patience for his young side go by without highlighting Sundowns' transfer policy. The Moroccan tactician insisted that his project at Mayfair focuses on domestic growth of young talent rather than expensive foreign acquisitions.

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Ouaddou hits back at Sundowns transfer policy

The atmosphere in South African football has reached a boiling point as Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou delivered a pointed response to his critics following a 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday. With the Buccaneers currently sitting at the summit of the Betway Premiership, the tactical battle on the pitch has been overshadowed by an increasingly personal war of words between the league's top coaches. Ouaddou, who has faced scrutiny from several peers, used his post-match platform to draw a clear line between his developmental philosophy and the heavy spending of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The tension began to simmer when Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso voiced frustrations regarding officiating consistency, implying that certain teams were receiving favourable treatment. Ouaddou clearly interpreted these comments as a slight against his team's rise to the top of the table. In a sharp retort that appeared aimed directly at the Brazilians' recruitment strategy, the Pirates boss emphasised his commitment to local talent over high-priced international stars. He suggested that while others might look for quick fixes in the global market, he is prepared to do the hard work of nurturing the next generation of South African footballers.

Addressing the media, Ouaddou explained his stance on team building and the financial choices made by rival clubs. “At the moment I have the second or the youngest team in the PSL and maybe in the Champions League. Look at the number of DDC players that we have in the team, players coming from the Motsepe Foundation Championship. We have a lot of local players. I never mentioned it, but we have to be patient with these boys because they have quality. They are the future of Pirates and the country, and we have to be patient. If you don't want to be patient, you spend a million abroad to bring players who are ready, but it is not the policy. We accept it, and we work with the young players from DDC and South African players,” he told the media.

Internal friction and Bafana Bafana fallout

The conflict is not limited to club rivalries, as Ouaddou has also clashed with national team setups.

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National team coach Pitso Mosimane has yet to issue a formal response to the allegations that he allowed players on national team duty to consume several beers, but the friction has already drawn comments from other figures in the league. Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi, speaking after his side's defeat to the Soweto giants, appeared to defend the national institutions and their leadership. Ncikazi urged for a more professional approach to disputes, suggesting that grievances should be handled through private channels rather than public outbursts. The veteran coach highlighted the respect due to figures like Mosimane and under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka, whom Ouaddou had also criticised for benching Pirates players.

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“I just wish as a nation we should have respect for institutions. If I have a problem with Shabalala, he’s got a phone, and I must speak to him on the side to sort the issue as men,” Ncikazi stated. He continued by saying, “If it’s about the institution where he works, write an email. This institution was created through blood and sweat of a lot of people. This league is the best in Africa; this league has a national team coach, Pitso Mosimane, who I have a lot of respect for. Pitso Mosimane has achieved what some of us dream of doing; we won’t do it until we go into that grave site. He needs respect because this is our country, and he is our national team coach.”

Defending the integrity of the PSL

As the verbal sparring continues, the focus has shifted toward the professional standards of the league.

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“Somewhere along the line, we are human beings, but let’s collect ourselves and not criticise each other publicly in a league that is so professional and was built through blood and sweat. I don’t forget the history of where I come from. I am black and South African, and I will remain like that,” Ncikazi added during his passionate address. Despite these calls for calm, the divide between the camps remains wide, especially with Gavin Hunt also entering the fray recently by complaining about Pirateslong-ball style and favourable refereeing calls.

For Ouaddou, the results on the pitch remain his primary shield against the mounting criticism. He remains adamant that his youthful Orlando Pirates side will eventually prove the doubters wrong through their performance and development. “And we get results with them, and we challenge people. With experience, you are going to see more control and a fantastic team and I am sure of that,” he concluded. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen whether these tensions will dissipate or if the Betway Premiership is set for a campaign defined by its touchline drama.