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The Buccaneers head coach has heaped praise on his counterpart Barker ahead of a high-stakes Champions League encounter this weekend. The Soweto giants are set to face Simba in a group-stage clash that sees two of the region's most tactical minds go head-to-head in Tanzania.

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'He is a fantastic coach'

Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken highly of Steve Barker ahead of Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League clash against Simba, describing the coach as a humble and hardworking figure. The Buccaneers mentor also reflected on his previous encounters with Barker, revealing that they share a good relationship dating back to his time at AS Vita Club. “Steve Barker is a fantastic coach. He is a fantastic coach, mainly because I first played against him while I was training at AS Vita Club. I had a good relationship with him,” Ouaddou told the media.

“He is a top man and a very humble guy. And he works hard for his teams, and he does not criticise anyone. He is a top man who is just looking after his business.”

Simba’s perfect domestic form

Barker has enjoyed a record-breaking start to life in Tanzania, leading Simba SC to 11 consecutive victories in the domestic league.

“He is doing a fantastic job at Simba, and I’m happy for him to be able to represent South Africa abroad and do a fantastic job. South Africa should be proud of this coach. It’s somebody that I respect a lot,” Ouaddou noted.

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The Pirates coach believes Barker’s intimate knowledge of the South African top flight will be a significant factor. “Of course, it will be a difficult game. We are playing away, and we have to adapt to the environment. It is a Champions League game, so it’s a different type of football as well,” he added.

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'We have big ambitions'

While Ouaddou focused on the respect between the benches, Barker has been busy challenging his squad to maintain their intensity.

“We have big ambitions of being successful in this Champions League. We know what we want to achieve, and that requires hard work and good performances. I understand the expectations of the leadership, the players, and everyone who loves Simba,” Barker stated, as per The Citizen.

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Both sides are desperate for a positive result to cement their standing in what is proving to be a highly competitive Champions League group.