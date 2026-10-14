Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails Simphiwe Masilela's display against TS Galaxy: 'The coach never stopped him show-boating'

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in style on Tuesday evening, securing a dominant 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy. The result served as the perfect tonic for the Buccaneers after the heartbreak of their MTN8 final defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns just days prior.

Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou opened up about the tactical conversations he has been having with the talented midfielder to refine his output on the pitch. The coach emphasized that he is not looking to strip away the player's identity but rather channel it into more productive areas. By focusing on directness and forward momentum, the Pirates mentor believes Masilela can become a truly elite threat in the final third of the pitch.

“Look, I spoke to the boy actually, he started to be more efficient, to have the verticality to go more forward against Marumo. I just tried to explain to him this is what we want from you, this is what the modern football crave for a talented player like you," Ouaddou told SuperSport after the match.

The coach is clearly pushing for a balance between South African football's traditional love for skill and the efficiency required at the highest level of the professional game. The manager’s philosophy revolves around development, and he was quick to point out that he has no intention of stifling the creative spark that makes Masilela unique. Instead of discouraging flair, Ouaddou wants the youngster to ensure that his technical ability results in tangible outcomes for the team.

“If you want to go forward, be efficient, use the verticality, the coach never stopped him doing show-boating, make three goals, put four goals, go forward, it’s what my duty as a coach as somebody who wants to develop young players," he added.

The emphasis here is clearly on the end product, suggesting that as long as the player is delivering goals and assists, he will have the freedom to express himself fully.

For Ouaddou, the key to Masilela’s growth lies in understanding the difference between entertainment and professional effectiveness. The coach was blunt about the requirements of top-tier football, noting that while dribbling and skill have their place, they must serve the collective objective of winning matches.

“To remind him what is the high-level, but if he wants the circus, it’s up to him and we saw today even against Sundowns, we saw a quality player, somebody who is playing between the lines, he can dribble, eliminate two-three players but all the time with the aim to go forward it’s what the modern football is asking," the Pirates boss explained.

This analysis suggests that the technical staff is pleased with how the player is absorbing their instructions regarding positional play.

The victory over TS Galaxy was a collective triumph, but the individual recognition for Masilela underscores his rising importance within the squad.

“Congratulations to him and I’m very happy for him, I’m very happy for his family as well they should be happy tonight for him and I hope he’s going to continue to work," Ouaddou concluded.

As Orlando Pirates look to maintain their momentum in the league, the continued evolution of Masilela under Ouaddou’s guidance will be a major talking point. The club will be hoping that this blend of individual brilliance and tactical discipline can lead them to further domestic success this season.







