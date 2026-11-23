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The 26-year-old forward proved to be the difference-maker for the Buccaneers as they secured a vital 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch to reach the Carling Knockout Cup final. The striker's immediate impact from the bench has drawn significant praise from his coach following a difficult period of recovery.

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Makgopa double sinks Stellies

Orlando Pirates took a significant step toward defending their Carling Knockout Cup crown with a professional 2-0 win over Stellenbosch in Durban.

Having recorded two goals and two assists in his limited appearances, Evidence Makgopa is proving to be a vital asset for Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Pirates coach was quick to highlight that the player's contribution went far beyond just finding the back of the net.

Ouaddou hails professional attitude

Speaking after the semi-final triumph, Ouaddou expressed his immense satisfaction with how the striker handled his role as a substitute. The coach noted that the player's mental strength and work ethic during his rehabilitation were key factors in his successful return. He emphasised that the striker's readiness to contribute immediately after coming off the bench served as a perfect example for the rest of the squad.

“For me it’s really important as a coach to know that such players can come and to change the game for you and especially Makgopa,” Ouaddou explained told the media.

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“You know, he went to the national team, he was a bit tired when he came back. So, we had to manage him. We know that he had a difficult moment because he had a surgery on his knee, and we took time to rebuild him. But he always fights in training,” the coach added.

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Building a winning team culture

The Pirates mentor further elaborated on the standards he expects from his players, praising Makgopa for his lack of ego despite not being in the starting eleven.

“He was showing great things in trainings in the preparation games, and we decided to bring him and to give him again this chance. He was just fantastic and I think it’s the behaviour that I’m expecting from all the players when they come on,” Ouaddou stated.

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“Sometimes when some players are on the bench, they are just, they’re not happy. You just bring them on the pitch and they don’t bring nothing. But I have to mention that in our club we have a really fantastic team spirit from everybody. And I’m a very happy coach, proud to train such a fantastic player in terms of human values,” the coach concluded.