Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives timeline on Mohau Nkota's readiness for selection: 'He's still with the doctors'

Orlando Pirates fans eager to see Mohau Nkota back in the famous black and white jersey will have to exercise patience following the latest medical update from the club.

The 21-year-old attacker arrived back at Mayfair with high expectations during the current transfer window, but his integration into the matchday squad has been stalled by a physical setback sustained during his time in the Middle East.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has now clarified the situation, suggesting that the player is not yet ready to be integrated into full first-team training sessions.

The Buccaneers’ technical team is working closely with the medical department to ensure the youngster is managed correctly, avoiding the risk of a long-term recurrence. Ouaddou was transparent about the timeline, indicating that the creative winger is still some distance away from being available for selection in the Betway Premiership.

“Nkota is still with the doctors, making treatment. I think he had an injury with his previous club, but I hope to have him in three or four weeks.” the coach said, as per iDiski Times.

This news comes as a blow to a Pirates side looking to bolster their attacking depth following a period of mixed results, including a recent frustrating draw against Mauritian opposition in continental competition.

The club had moved quickly to secure Nkota’s services on loan, hoping his familiarity with the Soweto giants' setup would allow for an immediate impact.

Before his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, the winger proved his worth by contributing seven goals and five assists in 39 appearances for the Buccaneers. His return was seen as a major coup for the club’s hierarchy, providing Ouaddou with a versatile offensive weapon capable of playing across the frontline once he successfully completes his recovery program.

The coaching staff is aware that the Saudi Pro League environment provided Nkota with a different level of tactical exposure, but the primary focus remains his physical readiness for the rigours of domestic football. With the three-to-four-week timeline established, the technical team will now plan for the upcoming month without the former Al-Ettifaq man.

For now, the responsibility falls on the existing forward line to maintain the club's momentum while Nkota continues his recovery behind the scenes.

The Orlando Pirates faithful will be keeping a close eye on his progress, hoping that the medical team can expedite his return without compromising his long-term health.



