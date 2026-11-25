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The former Marumo Gallants coach has lifted the lid on the tactical blueprint that allows the Buccaneers to consistently strike late in matches. Following another dramatic victory in the Betway Premiership, the former defender highlighted the importance of physical resilience and mental fortitude.

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The strategy of wearing down opponents

Orlando Pirates have established themselves as the undisputed masters of the late show in South African football, frequently finding the back of the net in the dying embers of games.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes that these late surges are not merely down to luck, but are the result of a systematic approach designed to exhaust the opposition.

The coach emphasized that his players must remain calm even when the opening goal proves difficult to find. This patience allows the team to stick to their structured game plan without overcommitting and leaving themselves vulnerable on the counter-attack.

Defensive discipline as a foundation

Central to Ouaddou’s philosophy is the idea that a solid defensive block is the prerequisite for any attacking success.

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“The team cannot be at their best at times, but our players have resilience to be patient, strong defensively,” Ouaddou explained in his post-match analysis to iDiski Times.

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“And as a defender, I always say to my team, defenders, there’s some certainty in football: if you’re on a bad day in terms of attacking animation, but at least you’re well-organised, disciplined and willing to run for each other, you’re compact, you’re defending well, worst case is at least you can get one point,” the coach added. This pragmatism has allowed the Soweto giants to accumulate points even when they aren't playing their most expansive football, keeping them firmly in the hunt for silverware.

Managing fatigue and expectation

Ouaddou admitted that the expectations at a club like Pirates often require a balance between winning and playing attractive football. However, the physical demands of the season sometimes necessitate a more measured approach.

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“But in the best case, like [Tuesday], you get few chances, you score, you get three points. It’s a secret of defending well,” Ouaddou continued. “A lot of teams in modern football want to play nice football; we also are willing to do so. It’s part of the mandate, especially as a big club. But for different reasons, we played two days ago, so there was fatigue and we played a coach who knew us; players had to be fantastic and wait for a moment to kill the opponents.”

This ability to "kill the opponents" at the right moment has become a hallmark of Ouaddou’s tenure. By embracing the grind of the 90-minute battle, Pirates are proving that they have the mental strength required to overcome tactical challenges. As they continue their quest for domestic and continental success, this blend of defensive solidity and late-game clinical edge will likely remain the cornerstone of their strategy under the guidance of the Moroccan tactician.