Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou explains Bulelani Sigomoshe benching in Soweto Derby - 'Coming from Milford to such a big club...'

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Buccaneers mentor has opened up on his decision to bench the in-form 26-year-old defender for the high-stakes clash against Kaizer Chiefs. Despite the youngster's impressive recent displays, the Moroccan tactician opted for veteran experience to navigate the intense atmosphere at FNB Stadium.

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Strategic caution

Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted that the prospect of playing in front of a capacity crowd at FNB influenced his selection process. The coach felt that the jump from Milford FC to the biggest match in South African football was a significant hurdle. Rather than risk the young defender's confidence in such a volatile environment, he turned to the seasoned Deon Hotto to man the flank.

The decision was rooted in player management rather than a lack of faith in Sigomoshe's ability. The former Milford man has adapted quickly to life at Mayfair, earning plaudits for his composure and tactical awareness during his early appearances. However, the unique pressure of a Derby can often be a double-edged sword for emerging talents looking to make their mark on the grandest stage.

Ouaddou explains the Hotto selection

"Yes, when I speak about this choice, and sometimes you have to accept it, you cannot at this moment blame the players. I had the choice to make... I talked to you about the magnitude of the game, but now today we have maybe 100,000 people," Ouaddou explained to the media.

"A player that was doing well in the previous games, Sigomoshe, until the last moment, I have decided to put Hotto there, about his experience, and because the opponent on his side was right-footed there, I was thinking that it could work there to stop him, and to protect as well Sigomoshe, because he did well in the last game, really, I'm happy."

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'I didn't want to burn him'

"For somebody to integrate so easily, coming from Milford to such a big club, I think just congratulations to him, but I didn't want to burn him, because this kind of game is 50-50. You can be successful, but you can burn yourself as well. So I don't want this, so I decided to put an experienced guy there, but it didn't work properly there, and we didn't have the deep, we didn't have the runs by behind, like [Kamogelo] Sebelebele can have, like a few full-backs can have on that side, and you know our game model, that the full-backs are very important, and I think we didn't help, I didn't help the team, especially in the first half," Ouaddou continued.

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The coach noted that while the protection of Sigomoshe was his primary goal, the tactical execution suffered as a result. Hotto, naturally a left-sided player, struggled to provide the same overlapping threat that Pirates usually enjoy on the right. This lack of natural width hampered the Buccaneers' offensive rhythm throughout the opening 45 minutes of the contest.

Accountability for tactical compromises

In a candid assessment of his own performance on the touchline, Ouaddou refused to hide behind the eventual victory. He acknowledged that his desire to shield a young player might have negatively impacted the team's overall tactical structure. The Moroccan remains committed to his 'game model,' but he conceded that this particular experiment did not yield the desired fluidity.

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"So it's something that I have to take, to analyse with my technical stuff, but nobody is perfect, and you can see that some coaches can make mistakes as well," he concluded. The victory keeps Pirates in second on the log, one point behind Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.