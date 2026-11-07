Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou demands more despite reaching Carling Knockout semi-finals - 'We have to improve'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Buccaneers secured their passage into the semi-finals of the Knockout Cup with a hard-fought victory over Sekhukhune United, but the result was not enough to satisfy the head coach. Despite the win, the Sea Robbers' mentor was left frustrated by his side's lack of composure during the contest.

Advertisement

Frustration amidst semi-final qualification

The Buccaneers successfully navigated a tricky quarter-final tie at the Orlando Amstel Arena, overcoming Babina Noko with a slender 1-0 scoreline.

However, the mood in the dugout was surprisingly somber following the final whistle. While the primary objective of reaching the final four was achieved, the technical team felt the performance level fell significantly below the high standards expected at a club of Pirates' stature and historical significance.

Abdeslam Ouaddou was particularly vocal about his team’s inability to dictate the tempo of the game.

“We will have to work the control because everything was not perfect,” the coach explained during his post-match interview with SuperSport TV. His assessment highlighted a clear disconnect between the final result and the technical execution shown on the pitch.

Advertisement Advertisement

The coach was adamant that simply winning is not sufficient if the tactical plan is not followed correctly.

Related Topics

'We have to improve'

The Morocco coach emphasised that his players often lacked the calmness required to see out games comfortably. He pointed to several instances where poor decision-making prevented the Buccaneers from doubling their lead and ending the contest as a spectacle much earlier in the night.

“Yes, I’m happy to go to the semi-final, but not like that. We have to improve. I’d like to have more control, we are panicking sometimes for nothing,” Ouaddou added.

Advertisement

The coach continued his honest appraisal by highlighting specific technical failures that occurred throughout the ninety minutes. “We are losing cheap balls in the heart of the game. We have the opportunity to kill the game. We kick the ball in the stand; we still have a lot of work,” he concluded.

With the semi-final draw scheduled for Sunday, Pirates now wait to discover who they will face for a spot in the final.