Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou delivers injury boost on Sihle Nduli ahead of MTN8 Cup final - 'We’re happy to see him back...'

Orlando Pirates faithful have been given encouraging news ahead of their upcoming bid for silverware, with Sihle Nduli making an earlier-than-expected return to on-field training.

The midfielder initially faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he suffered a grade-three ankle ligament tear from a heavy tackle by AmaZulu striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya in August 2026. It was an especially difficult setback given that he had only recently worked his way back from another long-term absence.

An initial assessment indicated that Nduli could be out for around four months, but his rehabilitation has progressed much quicker than anticipated.

The 30-year-old has already resumed work on the field, putting him ahead of the original timeline and providing a welcome development for the club.

"Sihle, we’re happy to see him back on the pitch, in the process of rehab; soon you will be able to see him," said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.

"He needs a couple of weeks, but the good news is step by step he is coming back to the pitch."

The coach’s comments indicate that the final may come too early, but the player’s return to the field puts him a step closer to competitive action.

With Nduli leading the way in terms of recovery milestones, the atmosphere at the club is one of focused determination. The midfielder's resilience has served as an inspiration to his teammates, proving that even the most difficult injuries can be overcome with the right mentality.

Also spotted in full training were the returning Evidence Makgopa Thalente Mbatha, Mohau Nkota, Makhaleni Makhaula and Kabelo Dlamini who will all hope they have progressed enough to feature in the final.

As the countdown to the match begins, the Buccaneers look better equipped than ever to defend their status as one of South Africa’s elite cup teams.







