Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou defends Fernando Da Cruz ahead of Soweto Derby: 'They are not losing games'

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The Moroccan mentor has thrown his weight behind the under-fire rival coach, insisting that the Frenchman has implemented a clear identity at Naturena. Despite growing scrutiny surrounding the Amakhosi's recent run of draws, Ouaddou believes their unbeaten league record speaks volumes about the progress being made across the divide.

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Respect for the tactical vision

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has offered a surprising show of support for his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart, Fernando Da Cruz, as the two giants of South African football prepare for a massive Soweto Derby.

“They are doing well because a lot of people can speak, a lot of people can criticise, but if you see they are not losing games, they have an interesting game model,” Ouaddou explained when addressing the media ahead of the match, as reported by iDiski Times. “We are doing well as well. So what we want is to give a very good image of football during the derby.”

Dismissing the favourites tag

“I think being favourites like I said, doesn’t give you the fact that you are going to win the game because football is open,” Ouaddou remarked during the pre-match press conference. He highlighted that the heritage of both clubs makes this fixture one of the premier events on the continent, regardless of where either team currently sits in the Betway Premiership standings.

“And we know that Kaizer Chiefs is a big club, big fans. We are a big club as well. We are two of the three biggest clubs in Africa, of course, in a derby we are not looking at the classification in the log. It’s something different,” the coach added. His focus remains entirely on the psychological battle and the intensity required to navigate such a high-pressure environment.

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Spirit and pride on the line

Both teams head into Saturday's encounter boosted by recent goal-scoring exploits in the Carling Knockout Cup, where each side managed to find the back of the net three times. This attacking momentum suggests a high-scoring affair could be on the cards, even if Chiefs have been more conservative in their recent league draws. Ouaddou expects a physical and emotional test for his players.

“You have to bring on the table the fighting spirit, the proudness to represent your fans, and they are doing well,” the Pirates coach noted. For the Buccaneers, the challenge will be breaking down a side that has proven incredibly difficult to beat under their new French leadership this season.