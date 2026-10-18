Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confident after African Stars win - 'We have one foot in the group stage'

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The head coach believes his side have taken a massive step toward the CAF Champions League group stages following their narrow victory over African Stars. The Buccaneers secured a vital 1-0 win in Botswana, putting them in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg in South Africa.

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Tactical preparation pays off in Botswana

Orlando Pirates took a significant step toward continental progression on Saturday, grinding out a disciplined 1-0 victory against Namibian champions African Stars. Playing the first leg of their second preliminary round qualifier away from home, the Soweto giants showcased the tactical maturity that Abdeslam Ouaddou has been demanding since his arrival. The Moroccan tactician was quick to praise his backroom staff for their diligent work in the build-up to the encounter, ensuring the players were not caught off guard by their opponents' approach.

The conditions in Botswana presented a challenge, with high temperatures and a testing surface requiring the visitors to be efficient with their energy and ball retention. Ouaddou noted that his squad handled these external factors with professionalism, sticking to the established game plan despite the pressure of the occasion.

Speaking after the final whistle, the Pirates boss expressed his satisfaction with how the team translated training ground instructions into a match-winning performance.

“My boys did well, we started how we wanted, no surprises about the opponent, we had good information from my analysis department, well done to them, the first half we adapted well to the conditions, the heat, the pitch as well,” he told iDiski Times. This preparation ensured that Pirates remained composed throughout the ninety minutes, controlling the tempo when necessary.

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Defensive solidity and missed opportunities

While the narrow scoreline suggests a tight contest, Ouaddou felt his side were dominant enough to have settled the tie much earlier. The Buccaneers created several openings in the opening exchanges that could have seen them travel back to Johannesburg with a more comfortable cushion. However, the lack of clinical finishing was balanced by a rock-solid defensive display. The clean sheet marked another successful outing for the Pirates' backline, which has become a hallmark of their recent form under the current technical regime.

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Ouaddou highlighted the importance of the collective defensive effort, stressing that keeping the opposition out was the primary objective for the away leg. By frustrating African Stars and limiting their clear-cut chances, Pirates were able to dictate the terms of the engagement.

Reflecting on the missed chances and the defensive shut-out, Ouaddou explained his mixed emotions regarding the final scoreline.

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“We definitely could have scored two goals early – but I have to give credit to the team block, defensively we were strong again, another clean sheet. We went without conceding a goal, which was the target, make tactical adjustments to get the away goal,” he added. The ability to secure a result while not at their attacking best is a trait that will serve the club well in the later stages of the competition.

Eyes on the group stage prize

The victory puts Orlando Pirates in a commanding position as they look to exorcise the ghosts of last season’s disappointing exit. The club suffered a premature departure from the competition a year ago at the hands of DR Congo’s Saint-Éloi Lupopo, a failure that clearly still lingers in the minds of the technical staff.

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Despite the positive result, Ouaddou was careful to maintain a sense of perspective, reminding his players that the job is only halfway done. The second leg at Orlando Stadium will require the same level of focus to ensure there are no late slips. The coach is already planning the recovery process to ensure his squad is at peak physical condition for the return fixture, where they will look to kill off the tie in front of their home supporters and confirm their place among Africa's elite sixteen teams.

Confidence is high within the camp, as evidenced by Ouaddou's bold assessment of their current standing in the knockout tie.

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“We did it, the boys showed ambition to score this away goal, we could have scored more goals, but let’s be happy, I think we succeeded the first half, we still have the second half in South Africa – I can say we have one foot in the group stage,” he continued.

“We have an important second half, we have to prepare for this in order to get into the group stage, it’s important target for the club, the technical team, the players, we will make sure we rest and start this game, to win it.”