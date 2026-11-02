Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou compares Soweto Derby to Champions League football – 'You see the intensity, the magnitude...'

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The Sea Robbers' head coach has reflected on the significance of his side's hard-fought Soweto Derby victory, likening the occasion to an elite African football encounter. Ouaddou believes the intensity, atmosphere and magnitude of the clash provided a glimpse of what awaits the Buccaneers in their upcoming continental campaign.

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Champions League intensity

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has drawn comparisons between the intensity of the Soweto Derby and the demands of Champions League football. Ouaddou praised the magnitude of the occasion and the passionate support in the stands, while acknowledging that Kaizer Chiefs had their opportunities to put the game beyond reach before the Buccaneers took control after the break.

“If I have to rate this game, yes, it was a Champions League game,” Ouaddou said, as reported by Sowetan. “You see the intensity, the magnitude, and the fans; it was a Champions League game, let’s say it like that. Kaizer Chiefs had the first half to kill the game, and after that, we had our second half.”

Tactical shifts and mental resilience

The match was a game of two halves, with Amakhosi dominating the early proceedings and putting the Pirates backline under significant pressure.

“Well done for the boys, well done for the fans, they deserve it, and I’m a happy coach,” he added, reflecting on the emotional weight of the victory. The coach's tactical adjustments in the second period proved decisive, allowing Pirates to wrestle control away from their rivals and clinically finish their chances to ensure the three points remained with the Sea Robbers.

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A model for African football

Beyond the tactical battle on the pitch, Ouaddou was quick to praise the atmosphere and organisation surrounding the event. He highlighted the peaceful nature of the rivalry as a standard for the rest of the continent to follow.

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“Well done to the organisers. I’m very proud when I see such an event in SA. It’s really an example and a model that many African countries must follow. What a derby! There is no fighting, and everybody’s watching the game together. It’s the first time I’ve seen this in my life. Of course there is rivalry, but the fans are watching together. It’s just fantastic and unique to SA.”

Praise for the Amakhosi project

Despite emerging as the victor, Ouaddou showed significant respect for Chiefs and their head coach, Fernando Da Cruz. The Pirates boss insisted that their Soweto rivals are making visible progress under their current technical staff and warned against dismissing them from the domestic title race.

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“What I can tell you is that, seeing the game from outside, the technical staff of Kaizer Chiefs are doing a great job. We must let them work on implementing their game model. Kaizer Chiefs have a very good team and very good young players. In my opinion, they’re on the right path. We don’t have to rule them out of the title race. This is a big club with big fans.”