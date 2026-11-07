Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou cites Luis Enrique and PSG to justify Oswin Appollis benching - 'It’s the same for us'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Sea Robbers' mentor has hit back at critics questioning his team selection following the Buccaneers' recent success in the Carling Knockout. The tactical decision to start the star midfielder on the bench has sparked debate among the Soweto giants' faithful.

Advertisement

European blueprint for player management

Abdeslam Ouaddou has looked toward the elite level of European football to explain his recent rotation policy at Orlando Pirates. Following a narrow 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the coach addressed the growing noise surrounding Oswin Appollis. The creative spark has seen his minutes managed lately, a move Ouaddou insists is designed to prolong the player's peak physical condition during a demanding domestic and international calendar.

The Buccaneers' strategist pointed directly to the methods employed by Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain as his primary inspiration. The French giants have famously prioritised the fitness of stars like Achraf Hakimi by granting them strategic rest periods before international breaks.

“I have already explained the situation of Appollis, you see in Paris Saint-Germain now, Luis Enrique said he is going to play Hakimi in January, why? Because they’ve seen with the numbers that this guys, he risks injuries and they don’t want to lose him,” Ouaddou explained to SuperSport TV.

Squad depth and internal motivation

Beyond the protection of Appollis, the coach highlighted the necessity of keeping his entire squad engaged.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Look, it was an opportunity for us to give opportunity for [Mpho] Padime, [Sifiso] Luthuli to see in your faces as well, people have to understand that we are managing a group of 40 players, so to keep the motivation you need to introduce some players [Neo] Rapoo, we didn’t see him, we give him the opportunity, [Matome] Mmolai you understand," the Pirates coach continued.

Related Topics

This internal competition is vital for a club of Pirates' stature, where expectations remain sky-high. The coach is adamant that the collective strength of the group will ultimately define their success this season, rather than a total reliance on a single individual's brilliance every week.

'People must stop to create any politics'

The former Moroccan international was quick to shut down any suggestions that Appollis' absence from the starting XI was due to anything other than tactical and physical reasons. He urged supporters and the media to avoid creating unnecessary drama where none exists. For Ouaddou, the situation is transparent and purely professional, aimed at having his best players available for the high-stakes fixtures that lie ahead on the horizon.

Advertisement

“It’s the same for us, there’s nothing around Appollis, people must stop to create any politics, Appollis is one of our best players and we want to protect him for the most important games,” the coach concluded.