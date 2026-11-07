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Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou cites Luis Enrique and PSG to justify Oswin Appollis benching - 'It’s the same for us'

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The Sea Robbers' mentor has hit back at critics questioning his team selection following the Buccaneers' recent success in the Carling Knockout. The tactical decision to start the star midfielder on the bench has sparked debate among the Soweto giants' faithful.

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European blueprint for player management

Abdeslam Ouaddou has looked toward the elite level of European football to explain his recent rotation policy at Orlando Pirates. Following a narrow 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the coach addressed the growing noise surrounding Oswin Appollis. The creative spark has seen his minutes managed lately, a move Ouaddou insists is designed to prolong the player's peak physical condition during a demanding domestic and international calendar.

The Buccaneers' strategist pointed directly to the methods employed by Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain as his primary inspiration. The French giants have famously prioritised the fitness of stars like Achraf Hakimi by granting them strategic rest periods before international breaks.

“I have already explained the situation of Appollis, you see in Paris Saint-Germain now, Luis Enrique said he is going to play Hakimi in January, why? Because they’ve seen with the numbers that this guys, he risks injuries and they don’t want to lose him,” Ouaddou explained to SuperSport TV.

Squad depth and internal motivation

Beyond the protection of Appollis, the coach highlighted the necessity of keeping his entire squad engaged.

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“Look, it was an opportunity for us to give opportunity for [Mpho] Padime, [Sifiso] Luthuli to see in your faces as well, people have to understand that we are managing a group of 40 players, so to keep the motivation you need to introduce some players [Neo] Rapoo, we didn’t see him, we give him the opportunity, [Matome] Mmolai you understand," the Pirates coach continued.

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This internal competition is vital for a club of Pirates' stature, where expectations remain sky-high. The coach is adamant that the collective strength of the group will ultimately define their success this season, rather than a total reliance on a single individual's brilliance every week.

'People must stop to create any politics'

The former Moroccan international was quick to shut down any suggestions that Appollis' absence from the starting XI was due to anything other than tactical and physical reasons. He urged supporters and the media to avoid creating unnecessary drama where none exists. For Ouaddou, the situation is transparent and purely professional, aimed at having his best players available for the high-stakes fixtures that lie ahead on the horizon.

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“It’s the same for us, there’s nothing around Appollis, people must stop to create any politics, Appollis is one of our best players and we want to protect him for the most important games,” the coach concluded.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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