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Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has found an unlikely ally in his criticism of the international break's impact on his squad. Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has voiced his support for the Moroccan tactician's concerns regarding player welfare and match sharpness. The debate comes at a critical juncture as the Buccaneers prepare to defend their title in a high-stakes cup clash.

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The Ferrari dilemma for Orlando Pirates

The build-up to the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC has been dominated by Abdeslam Ouaddou's stinging assessment of his squad’s condition. Speaking ahead of the Saturday showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium, the Pirates head coach expressed deep frustration over the return of his international stars. He famously likened his key players to "Ferraris without fuel," suggesting that while they possess immense quality, their lack of competitive minutes during the FIFA break has left them figuratively empty and unable to perform at peak capacity.

Ouaddou’s primary grievance stems from the fact that nearly half of his regular starting eleven spent the international window away with either the Bafana Bafana senior squad or the South African Under-23 side. Despite being away from the club's training ground for crucial tactical sessions, many of these players returned with very little game time under their belts. This lack of rhythm, according to the Pirates mentor, has significantly disrupted his preparations for what is a pivotal fixture in their season as they look to reach another major final.

The logistical challenges for the fixture have only added to the tension surrounding the match. Although Stellenbosch are the designated home team, the semi-final had to be moved to Durban because a suitable venue was unavailable in the Western Cape.

Kekana offers perspective on the international burden

Hlompho Kekana, a man who knows the pressures of both club and international football better than most, has stepped forward to validate Ouaddou’s concerns.

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“You know, for a coach to have players in the national team is a good thing and it’s not even a good thing at the same time, because it depends on how your players have been used,” Kekana explained in an interview with FARPost. “Unfortunately, when you are in a big team, or when you’re coaching a big team, your players are guaranteed, you know, to be selected to the national team, because they are the best players in the country.”

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The veteran midfielder’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among the league's top coaches. While some might argue that a rest during the international break could benefit players following a congested domestic schedule, Kekana believes that the lack of "moving the bodies" can be detrimental. He suggested that while rest is a positive, coaches naturally want their players to maintain a certain level of match fitness and sharpness that can only be achieved through actual minutes on the pitch in a competitive environment.

Defending champions remain the favourites

Despite the "fuel" issues raised by Ouaddou, Kekana believes that the Soweto giants should still have enough quality to overcome the threat posed by Stellenbosch FC. He drew parallels between the current situation at Pirates and the historical struggles faced by his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have frequently voiced similar complaints regarding the handling of their players by the national team setup over the last several years. However, history suggests that big squads are built specifically to handle these interruptions.

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“So, yeah, I see where he’s coming from, because his players didn’t get enough minutes when you think of the way other teams played. But you would think it’s a good thing for them because they played back-to-back matches; you try to refresh them. So it’s a good thing that they rested, but at the same time, I’m sure he wanted them to have a few minutes under their belt, so to speak, you know, to move the bodies a little bit,” Kekana said.

Looking ahead to the actual football on the pitch, the former Bafana star is not letting the pre-match complaints cloud his judgment on the likely outcome. He insisted that Pirates must be respected as the reigning champions of the competition, regardless of their training interruptions. “But it’s a good thing that he’s complaining about that, and I believe that there are teams, Mamelodi Sundowns have been complaining about the same thing for years, but obviously different teams, and different players, I always believe. However, let’s not beat around the bush - Orlando Pirates, they are still the favourites in this fixture against Stellenbosch simply because they are the defending champions,” he concluded.