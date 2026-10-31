Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses criticism after Soweto Derby triumph - 'Sometimes people are judging but...'

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The Buccaneers coach has addressed his critics after guiding his troops to a hard-fought 2-1 Soweto Derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs. Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi got on the scoresheet, with Thapelo Mokobodi providing assists for both goals to help the Sea Robbers claim bragging rights.

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Derby victory and tactical shifts

The Orlando Pirates coach reflected on the contrasting halves, acknowledging that Kaizer Chiefs had the better chances before the break before his side made tactical adjustments that helped them take control after the restart. “Yes, it was a derby, we know the spirit of the derby. I think every team had its half, you can say that Kaizer Chiefs had the first half unfortunately they didn’t take the chance and after we came with intention in the second half, we made some changes in terms of players but tactically as well,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV. He noted that the adjustments allowed the squad to display their true character under pressure.

The victory served as a perfect early birthday present for the coach, who turns 48 on November 1. Reflecting on the result, he added: “We have seen the real face of Pirates in the second half, it means the team is resilient, solid, able to play, able to be sold and to score – this is the values of Pirates. So, I’m proud coach, I’m really thank the players. It’s a fantastic gift for me because the 1st November will be happy my birthday, I will have 48, I’m getting old. But it’s a fantastic gift, well done for the boys, well done for the fans, they deserve it, and I’m a happy coach.”

The Hotto experiment

One of the major talking points from the team sheet was the deployment of veteran Deon Hotto in an unfamiliar right-back role.

“Look, when I told you about a surprise it was Hotto at right-back but I cannot tell that you it was successful so I don’t know if I have to talk about the tactical. But we tried something because he has experience, he has played left-back we said maybe as a right-back we were looking for a solution and not him but I think it was not successful that’s why we changed after,” the Pirates mentor explained when discussing his defensive selection.

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Responding to the doubters

Despite the club’s unbeaten start to the domestic campaign and their current position at the top of the table, Ouaddou has faced scrutiny regarding his style of play and selection choices.

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“Look, in modern football you have to be efficient, ruthless, you need to complete and it’s the face that I try to give to Pirates as I’m here to be able to play. Sometimes we’re able to play good football sometimes not. But sometimes you cannot oppress us is the fighting spirit, the solicity and to score goals but again with a lot of humility,” Ouaddou asserted while defending his philosophy for the Soweto giants.

A plea for patience

The Pirates boss concluded his post-match thoughts by emphasising that coaching involves instincts and observations that are not found in textbooks.

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“Sometimes, people who played football at the high-level, I cannot tell you why, but I feel, see things, this thing you don’t read them in the book only if you have played football. So, sometimes people are judging but please let me do my work,” Ouaddou concluded.