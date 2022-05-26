Orlando Pirates co-coach Ncikazi insists he cannot comment about his future after failing to realise set targets

The tactician insists the club will determine their fate since they have not managed to deliver what was required this season

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has admitted the club failed to meet their set targets from the start of the season.

The Soweto heavyweights had hoped to at least win silverware this season, but it was not the case. Their latest try was in the Caf Confederation Cup final but they fell to RS Berkane 5-4 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in both the regulation and extra time.

Ncikazi, who alongside Fadlu Davids has been at the helm of the club, insists it has not been a successful season.

"This club is about cups and winning trophies, the mandate is clear," Ncikazi told the media.

"We didn’t meet the mandate, so it was not a successful season. But for any other club, a smaller one, from what we have done until now, it will be regarded as a good performance.

"But for Pirates, we’ve not met the objections. We know the objectives that we were given at the beginning of the season. But we didn’t meet them."

The tactician has further stated he cannot comment about the future at the club since it solely lies with the management.

"This is not about me [whether we deserve more time or not]. It’s a question but you are asking the wrong person," Ncikazi continued.

"Sometimes you’ll win the league and you are on top of the game but you’ll lose your job. So, it’s not my decision. It’s a very good question, but it’s not my decision."

Bucs have a chance of finishing second on the PSL table if they win their last two games. On Friday, they will be away at Royal AM who are also chasing a win to finish behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maximum points in those matches will seal their place in the Caf Champions League next season and Ncikazi states there is no need to highlight the same since it is obvious what should be done.

"I think the mandate is clear. But you don’t want to highlight it, exaggerate it or put it under the spotlight but the truth is known by everybody: we have an agenda in front of us that we have to fulfil.

"It's the only mandate that we have without making a lot of noise around it," the 53-year-old concluded.