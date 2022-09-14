Orlando Pirates closing in on Mamelodi Sundowns target, Tau left with Kaizer Chiefs option?

Both Amakhosi and the Buccaneers have appeared short on firepower and could still boost their squads ahead of next week's transfer window closure

If Orlando Pirates move for Kermit Erasmus, the door would remain open for Kaizer Chiefs to sign Percy Tau from Al Ahly.

With Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena suggesting that Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa may be on the way out, it's believed that Orlando Pirates may swoop for Erasmus, if not both players.

This followed earlier speculation that Bucs had been hoping to entice Percy Tau, the Bafana Bafana striker currently not wanted by Al Ahly, but yet to find a new club.

Crossroads

it could be said both Kaizer Chiefs and Tau are at a crossroads; Tau's career has gone in the wrong direction recently while Amakhosi are struggling with a seven-year trophy drought and with a head coach who is quickly heading towards crisis mode and who has failed to win over the Amakhosi fanbase.

Just a year into a four-year contract with a club who seemingly don't want him any more, it was always going to be tough, and lonely for Tau, after Pitso Mosimane left the Cairo team.

Tau needs to get playing competitively again, as soon as he's fit to do so. At 28 years of age, this should be the prime of his career.



Backpagepix

With no reports or even much speculation of a move back to Europe, he doesn't seem to have a whole lot of good options right now.

Chiefs meanwhile are crying out for a saviour, someone to come in and give the club a lift.

Too costly?

Tau won't come cheap though, and that's where the stumbling block could come in for Chiefs.

But while an outright sale may not work for Amakhosi's budget, perhaps a loan deal could suit all parties.

That would mean Al Ahly potentially not having to pay Tau's salary, and Amakhosi not having to dish out massive amounts of cash.

And perhaps, looking to revive his career, to get playing regularly again, Tau might even consider dropping his salary demands a bit.

It's a long shot, but it could suit everyone. Chiefs would get the marquee signing they need, Tau would be playing in a familiar environment in the PSL and would be able to enjoy home comforts again, while Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos would probably also be thrilled to have the player back home, enjoying his football, playing frequently and hopefully scoring goals.

The closer we get to the closure of the PSL transfer window on September 22, and with Tau perhaps running out of options, the greater the likelihood that Chiefs could just make a bid. It would be an audacious one, but stranger things have happened in football, and right now Amakhosi are in dire need of a boost.