Orlando Pirates closer to Caf Champions League return after SuperSport United draw against Stellenbosch

SuperSport United's chances of finishing just behind Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a massive blow after a goalless draw against Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

SuperSport held 0-0 by Stellies

Pirates have the advantage

The Swanky Boys remain third

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United had come into the match hoping to get maximum points against Stellenbosch to move above Orlando Pirates in the race for Caf Champions League football.

However, they were not going to find it easy against the determined visitors in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the TUT Stadium.

The Stellies needed a result against the Swanky Boys in their push for a top-eight finish to play in the MTN8 next season.

Having lost the initial meeting at home 2-0, Stellenbosch were determined to get a positive outcome.

ALL EYES ON: Coach Gavin Hunt will now have to find a way of ensuring his team wins the remaining matches to sustain their slim hope of qualifying for the Caf Champions League. If his wish is not granted, a third-place finish will be enough for them to play in the Caf Confederation Cup competition.

Backpage

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport were relying on Orlando Pirates to drop points for them to have a chance of making it into the Caf Champions League next season.

After the Tuesday night result, the Sea Robbers will need just two wins from the remaining three matches to play in the continent's elite club competition next season.

A win on Wednesday against Royal AM will lock Kaizer Chiefs out of the race for a top-two finish.

Currently, Amakhosi, who have played a game more than Bucs, are on 44 points, five less than their old rivals.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for the Swanky Boys will be a tricky fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 13.