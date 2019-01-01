Orlando Pirates' clash with Chippa United brought forward after Caf Champions League exit

The Buccaneers will now focus on the league after being eliminated from the Caf inter-club competition and MTN8

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has brought one of ' matches forward.

This comes after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2019/20 Caf by Zambian side Green Eagles.

According to the Daily Sun, the PSL is aligning Pirates fixture schedule with other teams who are not competing in Africa.

The four-time PSL champions were originally scheduled to face on Wednesday, October 23.

Chippa's chief operations officer Lukanyo Mzinzi has confirmed they will now face Pirates on Saturday, September 14.

Article continues below

“Our match against Pirates has been brought forward and we’ll face them on 14 September," Mzinzi told the publication.

Champions League first-round first-leg matches are set to be played on the weekend of 13-15 September.

Pirates are currently placed 10th on the league standings with five points from four matches.