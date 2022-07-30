Orlando Pirates clarify Monare decision

The Buccaneers had released the Bafana Bafana midfielder but later on changed their decision

Orlando Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele says a breakdown in communication was the reason they had mistakenly released Thabang Monare.

Monare was one of the players announced to be leaving the Soweto giants but is back at the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The decision to offload him came as a shock and he was already being linked with a move to SuperSport United.

Reports had initially suggested that the Buccaneers had declined a salary cut leading to his release, but Mbele has moved in to clarify the issue.

“The question about Thabang Monare was a break in communication because there was conversation obviously about like I said the question of numbers in terms of his input,” said Mbele on PowerFM as per iDiski Times.

“And there was concern that towards the end of the season he wasn’t performing at his optimum and I think there are some of the reviews that have been made.

“But there was never a conversation about Thabang leaving. Typically his contract was coming to an end, the proposal was sent to his agent to be able to make sure that he reaches it.

“The agent did not come back. Thabang was not aware that a conversation was taking place with his agent. So the lack of the agent coming in forced the team to make a decision.”

Mbele says Monare then came to talk to the club directly.

“When that happened Thabang raised the issue to say how is it that this decision is taken when I don’t know anything,” Mbele continued.

“[When we showed him] this is what we had proposed and Thabang signed on the spot and he’s back with the club.”

Monare’s performances captured Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ attention ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns Andile Jali.

At 32 and one of the experienced players in the Buccaneers squad, more is expected from Monare in the upcoming season.

He will also be out to prove the club made the right decision by bringing him back.