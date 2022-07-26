Orlando Pirates chief Khoza told Hlatshwayo told to 'go and enjoy football' at SuperSport United

The 32-year-old centre-back will link up with ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who previously coached him at Bidvest Wits

SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has revealed Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza gave him his blessings after it became evident he was on his way out of the club.

The 32-year-old opted to join Matsatsantsa ending his two-year stay with Buccaneers. Last season, the experienced centre-back played just 13 matches for the Soweto heavyweights who ended the campaign trophyless.

In an interview with iDiski Times, the former South Africa captain suggested he had limited time to prove his worth for Bucs.

"[Khoza told me] there are players who would sweat blood and tears but are not being given what they deserve for their labour, for their contribution," Hlatshwayo stated.

"But you must count yourself lucky and you will always be a Buccaneer, as they say 'once and always'. I agree with you, I can see you, I have heard about you, I have heard your reports in the team, never been late, always there supporting the guys, fighting.

"Playing friendly games even if you play against Pele-Pele you are not being cocky and everything. The report is not only from the first team coaches but all the development coaches.

"There is something that they have all said about you and I am giving you my blessings. Go work hard. Go out there, go enjoy the football, we will talk."

In a recent interview, Hlatshwayo revealed he felt "it was really difficult" leaving Pirates as he feared he would be seen as running away from the responsibilities he had at the club.

"It was really difficult. I think the decision had been creeping in my mind in my thoughts even in my sleep," Hlatshwayo stated.

"You think you are sleeping but you are not, just the eyes that are closed. A lot of thoughts happening and you say okay this is what I want to do, what are people going to say? That I'm a failure? That Pirates was too big for me? That I couldn’t deal with the pressure?

"NO! All of that is not the truth but I’m not one to go out there and post something that is going to be read between the lines.

"I'm more of an introvert. I deal with things by myself with the people that are close to me and being honest to them about what I want to do. And how I’m going to do it, I have to wait for the season to end and do it professionally, not be a rotten apple around the team."

At SuperSport, Hlatshwayo will link up with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who previously coached him at the Clever Boys.