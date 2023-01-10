Orlando Pirates’ Chickleday is doing McCarthy's role at Manchester United - Riveiro on new recruitment

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has opened up on why the club roped in new backroom staff member Scott Chickelday.

Pirates appointed a specialist forwards coach last week

This comes as Bucs strikers are firing blanks

Riveiro explains decision to rope in Chickelday

WHAT HAPPENED? Chickelday joined Riveiro’s technical team as a forwards coach and started work last week. The 48-year-old arrived with a glowing reputation having worked with England and Premier League stars.

He was hired as Riveiro seeks solutions in front of goal where Pirates have been found wanting this season. The Spaniard has likened the addition of Chickleday to Manchester United appointing former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy to work with forwards at Old Trafford.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “It's the way that football is going, nobody gets surprised or discuss the role of a goalkeeper coach for example,” said Riveiro as per KickOff.

“Football is going in the direction of the specialists, are going to be part of the coaching staff.

“You have a good example with Benni McCarthy, he's doing pretty much the same role in Man United and in this case is one more element in our coaching staff.

“Who is there to try to help us to achieve the same objectives, the collective ones, in this case working with the specific position and hopefully he can be comfortable with us and contribute to the success of the season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having managed to score just 10 goals in 15 Premier Soccer League matches, Pirates are facing what looks like a huge crisis in their attack. They are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the PSL this season and that required roping in a specialist coach to sharpen their misfiring strikers.

It is to be seen if the likes of Kermit Erasmus, Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Kwame Peprah, Vincent Pule, Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and other forwards will become prolific under Chickelday's tutelage.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix

BackpagePix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES: Pirates are will start the second half of their PSL season this coming weekend against Golden Arrows.

As the season is fast-moving, Chickelday would want to make an immediate impact and for the results of his work to start showing in the next few games.