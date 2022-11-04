Orlando Pirates charged owing to fans' indiscipline in MTN8 semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates have been charged by the PSL after the misconduct of their fans during their MTN8 Cup semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

  • Pirates defeated Sundowns to advance to final
  • Fans invaded the pitch after Pirates' win
  • The Buccaneers have been charged

WHAT HAPPENED: Bucs fans stormed the pitch to celebrate their team's 3-0 win over Masandawana in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 22.

However, the pitch invasion has put the team in trouble as confirmed by PSL DC Zola Majavu.

WHAT HE SAID: "I can confirm that Orlando Pirates Football Club has been charged for spectator behaviour arising from the pitch invasion from the semi-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and themselves," Majavu said in a statement.

"They will appear before the PSL DC on the 14th of November at 10:30. Thereafter I will update you further outcome of those proceedings."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chances of Pirates not getting punished are slim considering the fact that their rivals Kaizer Chiefs were punished for the same offence after their quarter-final game against Stellenbosch.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Frustated looking Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepixJose Riveiro, Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2022Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Orlando Pirates will play AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to decide who walks away with the Top-Eight trophy.

Usuthu made it to the final after eliminating Amakhosi.

