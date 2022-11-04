Orlando Pirates charged owing to fans' indiscipline in MTN8 semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns

- Pirates defeated Sundowns to advance to final
- Fans invaded the pitch after Pirates' win
- The Buccaneers have been charged
WHAT HAPPENED: Bucs fans stormed the pitch to celebrate their team's 3-0 win over Masandawana in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 22.
However, the pitch invasion has put the team in trouble as confirmed by PSL DC Zola Majavu.
WHAT HE SAID: "I can confirm that Orlando Pirates Football Club has been charged for spectator behaviour arising from the pitch invasion from the semi-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and themselves," Majavu said in a statement.
"They will appear before the PSL DC on the 14th of November at 10:30. Thereafter I will update you further outcome of those proceedings."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chances of Pirates not getting punished are slim considering the fact that their rivals Kaizer Chiefs were punished for the same offence after their quarter-final game against Stellenbosch.
IN TWO PICTURES:BackpagepixBackpagepix
WHAT NEXT: Orlando Pirates will play AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to decide who walks away with the Top-Eight trophy.
Usuthu made it to the final after eliminating Amakhosi.