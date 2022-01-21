Orlando Pirates charged for denying TS Galaxy chairman Sukazi access to stadium

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed that Orlando Pirates have been charged for denying TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi entrance into the stadium on December 11.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Orlando Stadium and the administrator had gone to offer his support to the visitors.

He was denied access and a video of him battling with police and security after being denied entry into the iconic stadium was posted on the club's official Twitter page.

The Rockets stated Sukazi had to fight his way into the arena even though he had the relevant accreditation passes.

What has been said?

"I can confirm Orlando Pirates FC was charged and the matter has been forwarded for hearing on Wednesday, January 26," Majavu told the media.

"This is in relation to misconduct arising from the chairman of TS Galaxy being denied entry into the stadium.

"The charges labelled against Orlando Pirates relate to that incident. It is scheduled to start at 14.00 hours. Once it is finalized by the Disciplinary Committee I will give an update on the same."

That was not the first time such an incident happened. South Africa head coach Hugo Broos was also denied access to Orlando Stadium to watch the PSL encounter between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in September last year.

The Belgian tactician ended up missing the titanic encounter which saw the Buccaneers succumb to a 2-0 defeat to Masandawana at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue.

The PSL later apologised to the South African Football Association for the mix-up.

How have Bucs performed this season?

In the ongoing PSL campaign, the Buccaneers have been inconsistent despite being second on the log.

They have played 19 games and managed just seven wins, nine draws and three losses. The former champions have further scored 23 goals and conceded 18.

The results have ensured Pirates have 30 points, 14 less than leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The latter have won 13 games from the 19 played, drawn five and lost just one, scoring impressive 33 goals and conceding nine.